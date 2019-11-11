Impeachment follies
With public impeachment hearings about to start, congressional Republicans should look to their predecessors from the last time a Republican president was impeached. Rep. M. Caldwell Butler, Republican from Virginia, said: “It is we, not the Democrats, who must demonstrate that we are capable of enforcing the high standards we would set for them.”
Rep. Lawrence Hogan, Republican of Maryland and father of the current governor of Maryland, told his colleagues: “For our system of justice and our system of government to survive, we must pledge our highest allegiance to the strength of the law and not to the common frailties of men.”
They were right. The Republican Party needed to divorce itself from the shame of Nixon and Watergate so it could reinvent itself. In a prediction of our current moment, Connecticut Republican Lowell Weicker said, “If we try to play coy or to be less than extremely forceful in getting the truth out, people are going to impute to us this rather sorted succession of events.” Republicans, take note.
Stan Twardy, legal advisor, Republicans for the Rule of Law
Regarding the letter from Joe A. Hunter and the editor’s note, Mr. Hunter is correct in that the complaint from the original whistleblower does not contain direct firsthand information. The complaint states in the filer’s own words that he was not a direct witness to most of the information in the complaint but that he thought this hearsay information from his friends credible given its consistency. He concludes this makes it reliable.
This doesn’t make the hearsay firsthand and the inspector general of the intelligence community can’t possibly infer that hearsay is firsthand information. On what basis does the IG come to that conclusion on his own? Then we have a new whistleblower form introduced on Sept. 25, 2019 that has a new check box indicating “I heard about it from others.”
The form was changed by someone? Who was that? The law still counts on firsthand information. It is appropriate for the House to call the IG to testify in public and anyone should be able to ask the IG when the form was changed and who changed it, who approved of its change, who advised that it be changed, etc. The House should also ask the IG how he reached the conclusion that it contained both first-hand and second-hand (hearsay) regarding the validity of the complaint.
We then have the supposed issue of making the name of the whistleblower public. The law does not protect the whistleblower’s name from being made public. He can be named by anyone except the IG. Well, that depends upon whether he requested the IG to keep his name confidential or not. He would have to make that request and it could be accepted or denied. Regardless, the media knows who he is and is hiding that information from the citizens.
Stephen Williams, Hewitt
