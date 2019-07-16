American Dream dead
For several years I have tried to communicate my concern regarding the path by which our nation travels. I do not understand how so much concern is expressed regarding the natural environment but little is said about the political and social environment. The natural environment is important to everyone as it has effects on the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat. The political and social environments are no less important as they affect everything including the natural environment. Unless we address our political and social problems, the natural environment will not matter for we will cease to exist as a free nation.
I understand that change is necessary, but continually making changes that do not work must stop. First, we cut taxes, then we increase them. These frequent and meaningless patches must stop. We must stop electing politicians whose only objective is to get re-elected and collect a fat pension. We as a nation and as individuals must stop spending more than we earn and pay our bills. Every person has a moral obligation to give back a portion of their earnings before they start spending.
I am repulsed by corporate officials, public officials, entertainers and athletes who offer meaningless advice while living lavish lifestyles. I am tired of people who label others as racists and bigots when they themselves are just a guilty of the same things. At one time Americans were driven to keep their house in order. This is no longer true as we try to heal the problems of the world. We need an immigration policy based on assimilation. Assimilation refers to the process through which individuals and groups of differing heritages acquire the basic habits, attitudes and mode of life of an embracing culture.
Thomas Vorderkunz, Woodway
* * *
“...give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door.” — Emma Lazarus, “The New Colossus”
Given recent xenophobic, misogynistic and racist tweets from our illustrious president, it may be time for the U.S. Park Service to dismantle the Statue of Liberty. She no longer symbolizes what our country stands for. Just take it down.
Replace it with an equal-sized Trump statue with arms outstretched in a “STOP” signal. There’s no sense in encouraging people from other countries to come to the United States. There is no future here for them. The American Dream is dead.
Jim Myers, Waco
* * *
Where were Democrats when pro-life advocate Abby Johnson asked for help to unload a trailer full of food and other essentials to help migrants at the border? She asked one congressman from Texas and he said he would send someone who never showed up. It took volunteers in 102-degree heat six hours to unload. Again no Democrats helped. What else is new?
Mercer Buchanan, Woodway