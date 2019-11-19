God, Paul and Trump
The Nov. 13 letter “God endorses Trump” from Russell L. Brown was interesting to read. However, in arguing we should all pray for President Trump because we are commanded to pray for our leaders and those who are in authority, it quotes 1 Timothy 2:1-4 out of context.
First Timothy was written by Paul during the last years of his life. In this letter to Timothy, Paul gives a warning about heresy in doctrine and life, Paul’s personal witness and charge to Timothy (chapter 1), instructions about prayer and the place of women in the church (chapter 2), qualifications of bishops, elders and deacons (chapter 3), the walk of the good minister of Jesus Christ (chapter 4), the work of the good minister (chapter 5) and warnings to a good minister (chapter 6).
The quoted verses come from chapter 2 and are instructions that women should learn in silence, that women should not teach or usurp authority over men. The instruction of silence is explained by Adam’s being formed first: “And Adam was not the one deceived; it was the woman who was deceived and became a sinner. But women will be saved through childbearing — if they continue in faith, love and holiness with propriety.”
The Old English word “bisceop,” from which we get our English word bishop, comes from the Latin word “episcopus.” The Greek word “episkopos,” meaning “overseer,” was first used for officials in government and later came to be used for church leaders. First Timothy 3:1-4 tells us “a bishop must be blameless, the husband of one wife, sober-minded, of good behavior, given to hospitality, apt to teach; not violent, not greedy of filthy lucre, but patient, not a brawler, nor covetous; one that ruleth well his own house, having children in subjection with all gravity…” According to Paul’s letter he would never endorse an individual, excluding women, who does not meet these qualifications.
My religion exists privately in my conscience and is known only by me and the supreme designer. It would only endorse an individual (male or female) for overseer of the Constitution of the United States who meets the qualifications described in 1 Timothy 3:1-4.
Jim Igleheart, Waco
‘From Russia with Love’
I wonder how many governors, senators, representatives, mayors, city council members and other people in government could go through 1,100 days of investigation and come out innocent of any wrongdoing in their lives. Yes, Nov. 14 was the 1,100th day since Nov. 9, 2016, that the left has been investigating President Trump. I don’t think I could come out squeaky clean.
I have tried vodka before and I did watch the James Bond movie “From Russia with Love.” Good thing I didn’t become president or I’d be up for impeachment by the left as colluding with Russians!
Jerry Willett, Lorena
Make America Great!
I have a question about one of the letters printed in Sunday’s paper, John Adams’ “They Don’t Act Right,” in which he says certain residents suffer life-shortening health disparities because “so many East Waco residents spend their time committing crimes instead of making good choices,” “don’t act right and they don’t eat right” and, finally, “live off the crumbling welfare system we have instead of doing something to improve themselves.” He claims the civil rights movement of the 1960s “only lowered standards whereas our society would be much better off if standards had been maintained and all people were expected to meet those standards.”
My question about all this: I would like to know what was the “standard” people living in the mid-1960s were to maintain and meet. Thank you and have a great day.
Vivian E. Campbell, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.