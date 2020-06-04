Dishonoring us allTo the officers involved in the death of George Floyd: What you did was kill more than a human being. What you did was kill a piece of America that law enforcement officers everywhere will have to pay for. You not only killed George Floyd, but you also killed a very fragile thing law enforcement strives to maintain today called trust: something 99% of officers in America work extremely hard for and go out of their way to maintain. The most important thing I can say is “America, that is not your everyday cop and we do not condone this behavior.”
I along with thousands of other real cops watched in horror as you kneeled on the throat of not only your community but ours as well and killed something we may never get back. Each and every one of you who were there and witnessed silently as one of your “brothers” facilitated the death of another human being is just as guilty as the man with his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck. I was ashamed....you are not police officers, you all are criminals with badges that have tarnished your entire department. I have no doubt that the majority of your department members are just as appalled.
I speak for thousands of officers when I say you are not a part of us and your actions can never be justified in any way, shape or form. I for one personally hope you are brought up on criminal charges and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Your criminal behavior will undoubtedly cause injury and possibly death to other officers around our country. I hope you become very aware of what you have done and how you have affected cops everywhere.
Retired Waco Police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sgt. Swanton, with whom many of us in the news media are well familiar through his law enforcement career, posted this on his Facebook page a week ago. We republish it with his kind permission.
* * *
In his June 4 letter, Herman Tucker wondered if it wasn’t too re-traumatizing for our community for the Waco Trib to have published a photo of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on George Floyd’s neck. My response: It’s about time white Americans began to actually see and comprehend the physical and emotional trauma members of ethnic and social minorities experience every day at the hands of brutalizing bigots and the institutions infested with them. It’s also way past time for us to take responsibility and rectify the situation — especially when the gratuitous brutality wears a badge and is paid for by our taxes.
Michael Jones, Woodway
A matter of respectI was taking Jim Igleheart’s June 4 letter about the Insurrection Act seriously till I read his last sentence: “Clearly, the current commander and dweeb in chief has no concept of the devastating effect that ordering fellow citizens to assault other citizens entails.” It seems half the country respects President Trump, half does not. When Barack Obama was president I never referred to him as anything other than President Obama, even though I didn’t agree with much he was doing. I was taught to have respect for the office and for whoever is elected president.
If Mr. Igleheart’s last sentence had been, “In my opinion, the current commander in chief has no concept of the devastating effect that ordering fellow citizens to assault other citizens entails,” I would have respected his opinion. So would many others.
Terry Arp, McGregor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.