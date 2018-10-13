Throwing excrement
Many times when you visit a zoo, you are warned near the chimpanzee exhibit to beware because chimps occasionally get stressed and agitated and will throw the nearest thing to “hand” and that’s usually their excrement. To Jon Ker, your Sept. 29 letter to the editor was full of excrement and really missed the target. Your wild generalizations let us know you were agitated and throwing whatever came close to hand.
First, Democrats are not socialists, no matter what your liar-in-chief or his wannabe Ted Cruz try to tell you. We do promote the practice of Christian values, and the values of the other major world religions, that call us to care for our neighbor as we do ourselves.
In regard to your invocation of Maxine Waters, the only crazy behavior lately has come in a Senate hearing room by a man crying because he can’t drink beer in a socially acceptable manner — and he really likes beer.
Finally, as for “many Cruz signs destroyed in Waco this week,” where and exactly how many? I know of two, and only two. Our Democratic Party chairwoman returned to her home for a scrubber, came back to the yard across the street from the Woodway Police Department and restored one Cruz sign to its clean state. She subsequently did the same with another Cruz sign. She also posted on social media: “To whoever did this: We are better than this.”
Civility is first and foremost our goal in local, state and national politics. Mr. Ker, have you done anything so selfless lately or just thrown things? Under the leadership of Mary Duty the past five years, the local Democratic Party has striven to work for the good of all and to work with the Republican and Libertarian parties to make this county, our state and our nation a place for all to live safely and pursue liberty and happiness. I’m sure she feels betrayed by your poopy letter even more than I do.
Mary G. Mann, Mart
Vote the candidate
I have an idea that might solve the divisiveness in our country or perhaps at the state level, at least: Wouldn’t it be great if we were able to vote for the candidate rather than the party? Remove the straight-ticket option on ballots, remove the letter designation by a candidate’s name on a ballot and arrange each candidate randomly per position they are running for. That could remove party control from Austin and Washington and return the power to the people rather than party leadership.
If you don’t like the idea because you wouldn’t know who to vote for in lesser positions, remember: You don’t have to vote on everything. But it would encourage you to do the research for yourself rather than allowing the parties to control your vote or rely on party propaganda to simplify complex issues.
Terry Commander, Granbury
EDITOR’S NOTE: Eureka! The straight-ticket voting option will be eliminated in Texas beginning in 2020.