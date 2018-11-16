Mr. Epiphany
I experienced an epiphany while reading Bill Whitaker’s recondite Nov. 8 opinion column, “On guard against MS-13, Mideast terrorists, Californians and immigrant vagabonds.” I am no longer plagued by the solicitous thoughts inspired by the fugacious claims of misanthropic Republicans and their charlatan media cronies. Mr. Whitaker uses satirical wit in his column to elucidate the ignorance of once-deluded rubes such as myself. Mr. Whitaker’s deep understanding of political issues has forced me into a spiral of self-loathing for my distorted comprehension of life in these times.
We need to prevent the inarticulate right-wing haters from characterizing the thousands of immigrants in the approaching “caravan” as “invaders.” They simply want to join the millions of family and friends who have already taken over large sections of our cities. However, we should warn them of the danger. The area of Southwest Houston where I worked at a college (many years ago) was in the heart of the Salvadoran section. It was safe in the daytime so long as you stayed in your car — with the windows up. A few months before I left, a young lady dentist was shot and killed at a nearby convenience store. She had gotten out of her car to get gas. A man was stabbed to death in the line at the Taco Bell across the street from the school. He had his window down.
You are so right, Mr. Whitaker! Misinformed Fox News watchers are nearly hysterical about MS-13. MS-13 is only one of many Hispanic gangs in Texas. According to law enforcement agencies, the most dangerous gangs in Texas are Tango Blast, the Latin Kings, the Texas Mexican Mafia and Mara Salvatrucha. Oops, I forgot. Mara Salvatrucha is MS-13.
Always the clever raconteur, Mr. Whitaker employs insightful anecdotes to craft his progressive discourse. The “deplorables” he chose to quote were obviously picked to expose the ignorance of people like me. I am ashamed to admit that I once believed many of these “international citizens” were taking advantage of the benevolence of U.S. taxpayers. I thought that a young Salvadoran man who worked for me was wrong to bring his grandmother to the United States for cancer treatment. He told me that his grandmother got more than $700,000 worth of free treatment for her terminal brain cancer during her visit. He wanted her to stay, but she wanted to return to El Salvador to “die at home.”
It was common knowledge among the working immigrants that taxes could be avoided by entering an excessive number of exemptions on the W-4 tax form. I now realize that this benefit along with food stamps and free health care (provided by hospital emergency rooms) allowed he and his extended family to experience the American Dream.
I hope Mr. Whitaker can forgive me. I was just another greedy taxpayer.
Bobby Blain, Corpus Christi