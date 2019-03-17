Thoughts on Dr. Nelson
The decision regarding whether A. Marcus Nelson remains the Waco ISD superintendent must be made based on what is best for the students of the school district. All other considerations are secondary. Yes, he has an impressive record and has made significant contributions to the Waco school system. However, if he is guilty of the charges made against him, first he should make the right decision for the students. If he does not, then it is up to the Waco ISD board of trustees.
John W. Gardner, in his book “Excellence: Can We be Equal and Excellent Too?”, states: “The society which scorns excellence in plumbing because plumbing is a humble activity, and tolerates shoddiness in philosophy because it is an exalted activity, will have neither good plumbing nor good philosophy. Neither its pipes nor its theories will hold water.”
Are we willing to tolerate less than excellence in the superintendent’s exalted position as an example for the students? To allow the superintendent to remain after committing an unlawful act is to give tacit approval that it’s fine for students to do likewise. Those who support him should walk with him through a rehabilitation program and assist in his obtaining a suitable position at a later time elsewhere.
Don Hardcastle, Waco
* * *
As a loving and caring citizen who has lived in the Greater Waco communities for almost 40 years, I feel compelled to share my general observations regarding the renewed optimism and community pride that permeate our community since Dr. A. Marcus Nelson’s arrival as superintendent of Waco Independent School District. From my perspective, I strongly believe the district has made monumental strides in addressing various, long-term systemic issues and concerns that have plagued Waco ISD for decades. I know many others throughout the city of Waco would agree in identifying Dr. Nelson as the catalyst and nexus in leading the charge to build a substantive collaborative coalition that includes institutions of higher education in the Waco area, McLennan County, the city of Waco and numerous community leaders, citizens and organizations, all in mighty support of Waco ISD’s current positive direction.
I have only had the pleasure and privilege of meeting Dr. Nelson a few times during public occasions — once at the home-going funeral of a dear friend, Joe Rodriguez, and during a couple of ecumenical community worship activities. However, my avid support for the continued tenure of Dr. Nelson as superintendent of Waco Independent School District is primarily based on the superlative, unsolicited input and comments garnered from Waco ISD administrators, teachers, para-professionals, parents and students. It is for these reasons that I am convinced the professional contributions and continued tenure of Dr. Nelson as superintendent would contribute immensely to the exceptional quality of life in the Greater Waco communities, which we all are truly privileged and blessed to enjoy.
George Johnson Jr., Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Mr. Johnson is a veteran, a minister and retired city of Waco administrator.
***
The support shown by local pastors for the school superintendent is unusual. Granted, his crime is not severe for the average local citizen, but this man is supposed to be a role model for our students. Just suppose a teacher or student was caught in the same circumstances and didn’t get off the hook. What then? The pastors should read their Bibles, specifically Titus 2:7 — Show yourself in all respects a model of good works, and in your teaching show integrity, gravity and sound speech.
Jack Crane, Waco
***
I’m appalled to see all the community leadership’s public support for Dr. Nelson. The last time I checked it was illegal to possess any amount of marijuana. Everything in life when broken down to the root cause is black or white (right or wrong). I’m sorry Mr. Nelson got caught but I believe he knows right from wrong. For our so-called leaders to try and minimize this is shameful. What’s happening here has a direct effect on our kids. What are they seeing? Is it wrong or is it? Are these people really leading our kids?
Michael Shaw, Waco
* * *
When I first read the news of Dr. Marcus Nelson’s getting arrested when a trooper found a touch of marijuana in his car, I appreciated the fact that I’m not on the school board tasked with deciding the tenure of Waco’s school superintendent.
On the one hand, Dr. Nelson seems to have made strides, in a short time, in rejuvenating an inner-city school district so important to our young folks and to our citizenry to come. On the other hand, our superintendent must conduct himself as the role model our youngsters deserve, especially boys and girls desperately in need of role models. This crucial requirement dominated my thinking for three or four days.
Then it hit me: Our youngsters see a role model-in-chief occupying the Oval Office whose well-documented and widely accepted flaws far outstrip the mere possession of a vegetable substance slowly becoming acceptable across the land. We all have our flaws. Is it not all relative?
Bob Lott, Waco