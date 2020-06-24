COVID doubts
Please stop with the daily and hourly COVID-19 death and infection rates. They’re not even close to what the flu logs every single year. The flu infects and kills tens of thousands every year and not one school or business is ever shut down. Everyone that has half a brain knows this was the politicization of a virus. I realize that the socialist ilk’s philosophy is “don’t ever let a good crisis go to waste,” but the majority of Americans, especially Texans, are still able to critically think. We are not buying what the Marxist/Socialist left is selling. This stunt has only hurt hospitals, businesses and hard-working Texans of all races and genders.
Instead of bringing perspective to the situation, Waco has a mayor making “proclamations,” ordering citizens to wear a mask under the threat of a $1,000 fine. Does government think its department of education has dumbed the masses down sufficiently to think the elected officials are our king? Must we yield to their edicts and proclamations? We the People say “NO Mayor Deaver.” If by chance there are no copies of the Constitution available for Mr. Deaver and our other politicians to read, I am more than willing to procure one for each of them. This has to stop. The people are now fully awake and the COVID hand has been thoroughly overplayed. It’s time to move on.
Garrett C. Mock, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Just in the interest of accuracy, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates between 12,000 and 61,000 people die of the flu every year. In less than six months, the novel coronavirus, for which no established treatment or vaccine exists, has claimed more than 120,000 lives across America. During a press briefing Wednesday, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver dismissed the notion that any constitutional prohibition against mask-wearing or any other public safety measure exists. The city’s latest public safety measures come via state policies of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
* * *
When is this Gestapo power going to stop? This is the land of the free. When is the government going to start tattooing our SSN# on our arms? This has got to stop so we can have our own lives back.
S. Peterson, China Spring
* * *
As the pandemic began to subside, Texans were thrilled to go back to work, dine out, even shop. As a medical professional, I felt confident that with the proper protocols in place, it was safe to do so.
Texas began reopening on May 1 and is now operating under Phase 3 guidelines. Unfortunately, with a recent uptick in cases, Texans may be reluctant to embrace these new measures. They shouldn’t be.
According to recent data, nearly half of new cases are in isolated hotspots such as nursing homes — areas we already know need to be protected. The reported spike in cases is also a result of increased testing. The United States administered 40 percent more tests this month than last.
The Lone Star State successfully flattened the curve and, as a doctor, I fear the long-term impact of another shutdown. The anxiety and depression related to financial instability, extended periods of loneliness from stay-at-home orders and fear surrounding the virus prevents people from seeking proper medical care.
Reopening efforts shouldn’t be derailed by new cases when we know which people are most at risk and need to be protected. A vast majority can continue to safely reengage with society.
Dr. Alina Sholar, Austin
