Vote Warren
I voted for Elizabeth Warren for president in the Texas Democratic Primary. Here’s why.
Under Donald Trump, America has the most cruel, corrupt, divisive and incompetent government in our history. He has cozied up to America’s enemies such as Russia and North Korea; alienated America’s friends such as France and Germany; belittled America’s military generals, calling them “dopes” and “babies”; called America’s intelligence professionals liars in front of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin; and launched the most massive attack on American values and institutions in our history. Trump was impeached and found by both houses of Congress to have illegally sabotaged America’s national security in Ukraine. Many argue compellingly that he did so to cheat in the 2020 presidential election.
It will take a special person to put America back together, repair our foreign alliances and restore freedom, democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law in America. I believe Elizabeth Warren is that person. She is a former Harvard Law School professor. It will take a smart lawyer like her to restore integrity and the rule of law in the Justice Department. She has the most comprehensive plan to clean up the massive corruption and lawlessness in our government.
Warren also understands the financial struggles and concerns of ordinary Americans. She is an expert in bankruptcy law and understands why one-half million Americans go bankrupt each year due to medical expenses that are not their fault.
With the Stop-Bernie movement now in high gear, I believe Elizabeth Warren is the best person to unite the different factions of the Democratic Party. Having lived most of her life in Oklahoma and Texas, she knows how to talk to Southerners and Midwesterners. What’s more, she knows how to listen to them.
If elected, I believe Elizabeth Warren will end corruption and lawlessness in America and make America good again.
Charles Reed, Waco
Get the ticker checked
February is American Heart Month, a time to bring greater awareness to heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. While heart disease can take many forms, heart valve disease (HVD) is one of the lesser-known conditions. In fact, three out of four Americans know little to nothing about it.
But HVD affects as many as 11 million Americans. While it can be fatal, innovations in medicine have allowed many with the disease to receive effective, minimally invasive treatment. However, in order to seek treatment, you first must recognize the signs and symptoms. That’s not always an easy task, especially when many symptoms of HVD, including shortness of breath, dizziness, and general fatigue, can easily be mistaken as “normal” signs of aging.
Those over age 75 or anyone with a history of heart failure, diabetes, heart attack or radiation treatment in the chest area for cancer at earlier ages can be at risk for valve disease. Fortunately, a simple check-up at the doctor, who can listen to your heart, can usually identify a murmur – which is an irregular heartbeat and a telling sign of HVD. On Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day this Saturday, encourage yourself or a loved one to get the ticker checked. It could save a life.
Sue Peschin, President and CEO, Alliance for Aging Research, Washington, D.C.
