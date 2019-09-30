Customers will talkIn the last month or so I have needed several different services. Over and over again I phone the business I need and 90% of the time I am sent to voicemail instead of a human being. I leave a message and no one ever returns my call.
This is not an isolated incident. It happens constantly. I know Waco is busier than it has ever been, but there is no excuse for not having the courtesy to at least call and say, “I am too busy to do it” or whatever the explanation may be. I ask but one minute of your precious time to let a potential customer know something.
I know I’m not the only one dealing with this. The day of customer service has evidently come and gone. I hope some of you will recognize yourselves and make some attempt to be more professional. The way you are doing business is not acceptable. It will end up costing you money at some point because potential customers do talk to others.
Louis Hirsch, Waco
Selective intelligenceTrump said: “My people came to me, [then-Director of National Intelligence] Dan Coats came to me and some others saying they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this, I don’t see any reason why it would be.” There Trump goes again, taking the word of our adversary, Vladimir Putin, over our United States Intelligence officers.
Our CIA concluded that Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, ordered the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump said: “King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman vigorously deny any knowledge of the planning or execution of the murder of Mr. Khashoggi.” Trump sides with the Saudi murderers.
Then drones attacked Saudi oil fields. Our intelligence agencies say that there are strong indications that Iran is involved. Now Trump suddenly feels our intelligence agencies are correct in their assessment. Now isn’t that just amazing?
Raymond Arsenault, Belton
High-flying protestI write to register my distress over the termination of Robert Pearson, who shined shoes and assisted with luggage at Waco Regional Airport. I am a frequent flier, already having logged more than 100,000 miles this year. Mr. Pearson was one of the most attractive features of the Waco airport, always offering a friendly greeting and smile as well as providing valuable services. The airport will not be the same without him.
I have decided to protest this action by refusing to fly in or out of Waco till Mr. Pearson is reinstated. I urge other travelers unhappy with this decision to do the same. It is not that hard to drive to DFW, Love Field or Austin. This is a terrible decision on the part of the airport; it eliminates something that made Waco unique and special.
C. Stephen Evans, Waco
