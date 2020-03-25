Seniors, sacrifice!
I agree 100% with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick that our economy needs to get back to normal with workers returning to work now. Yes, us seniors need to risk possible death from this virus to save the economy and ultimately our grandchildren. More than 97% of coronavirus deaths are seniors over age 80 and represent less than 1% of deaths worldwide.
My age is 87, and seniors like myself need to step aside and let our children and grandchildren go back to work and school and let our economy get back to normal.
When I say step aside, I believe it would be in our best interest for all seniors age 60 and over not currently working to stay home for a couple of weeks and let our children and grandchildren bring this economy back to its normal pace, the sort that we experienced two months ago.
If we take the advice of a number of our doctors and our representatives in Congress advising us to keep our economy shut down, then in less than six months we will find ourselves in a depression like my parents faced when I was born in 1932.
Don Collins, Waco
Perilous polling
Gov. Greg Abbott has given municipalities the option of postponing local elections till Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The Waco City Council did not address postponing the upcoming city election during its Tuesday morning meeting. According to McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe, the City of Waco has till this Thursday (March 26) to give her its decision regarding postponing the election.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver has decreed that Waco residents must shelter in place. Schools and non-essential businesses are closed. Tuesday morning the council spoke about our civic responsibility to stay home so we do not overwhelm our hospitals and health-care providers, and they spoke of this lasting more than a few weeks.
Given the global pandemic, the need for social distancing, community-acquired cases in Waco, the age (many over 70) of our election workers, the difficulty in keeping people six feet apart, multiple people needing to use the same touch screen, asymptomatic people being some of the worst disease vectors and the edict of no gatherings of more than 10 people, the only civically responsible thing for the council to do is postpone the May 2 city election to November. Please do not put the citizens of Waco at further risk.
The decision to not postpone the May 2 election puts all of our community at risk. The Waco City Council is giving us two choices, put our life at risk by exposing ourselves to the COVID-19 virus or forgo one of our most precious rights and responsibilities. I have never missed an election, but as someone who has severe lung disease and is immuno-compromised, I would need to choose between exposing myself to a virus that would cause certain death or forgo my right to vote.
Carmen Saenz, Waco
