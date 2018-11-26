Baylor’s win
After Baylor’s football win over Texas Tech, I am happy for three reasons. First, for the players (especially the seniors), as Brice Cherry’s humble-pie article in Sunday’s paper stated. Second, for Coach Rhule. But most of all I am happy because they all proved Brice Cherry to be wrong in his prediction that this team would not reach bowl eligibility this season.
I like Brice Cherry and I agree with him that this is not the last time he will be wrong. What made me mad when he wrote his prediction following the Duke loss at home was the fact that he made the prediction at all. Why throw that in front of a struggling team and coach when they were down? The only justification I could think of was Cherry was trying to inspire the Bears, but I don’t think that the reason. I still think it was pure journalistic grandstanding that was not only wrong but in poor taste.
As for the coach, lots of work to be done remains. Going into the short week that the Bears had going into the West Virginia game, I heard from a friend that one of the coaches on Rhule’s staff was complaining about the short week and tough game upcoming. My friend said that coach was openly sharing a defeatist attitude that probably permeated the players. That tells me Rhule has some work to do with the coaches too.
Anyhow, Go Bears and grow Trib.
Dennis Miller, Woodway
Bread & butter, please
I am at a loss to know what to do with certain thoughts and feelings following the midterm elections.
I am relieved that my wife and I, as well as tens of millions of other Americans, will not have to fear our Social Security retirement benefits being cut by 25 percent by the Republican Senate and House. With the Democrats taking over the House, we will no longer have to be scared for the next two years. Democrats will block any Republican attempt to cut our benefits. The same holds true for those who rely on Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, college student loans and more.
But I am angry, resentful and disappointed with many of my fellow Democrats who I thought cared about people like me who have low incomes. These Democrats are members of the upper middle class and upper class, though they don’t see themselves as wealthy and well off. I am angry at how they scolded me, admonished me and tried to shame me and bully me for the past two years because I did not care much about the “identity politics” and cultural-war issues with which they constantly bashed Donald Trump. I focused on bread-and-butter, kitchen-table issues of everyday survival. I focused on protecting safety-net programs like Social Security.
For the next two years, I will focus on these bread-and-butter issues that the poor, the near-poor, the lower middle-class and the middle-class struggle with that these affluent Democrats do not.
Stewart B. Epstein, Rochester, New York