9/11: Two Views
Today marks the 17th anniversary since our nation, our people and our very way of life came under attack by terrorists on American soil. With four hijacked planes and evil intentions, terrorists killed nearly 3,000 Americans as they crashed into our buildings and fields in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Seventeen years later, it still makes me proud that in the face of tragedy, American patriotism prevailed above evil. We lowered our heads in prayer and rose up to serve our fellow man. We bound together as they tried to tear us apart. And we reflected on how very fortunate we are to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Through smoke and debris, countless first responders, health professionals, law enforcement personnel and good Samaritans offered a helping hand. Today we honor their service by recognizing Sept. 11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance.
Many of us still remember the attacks as if they were yesterday and, for us, serving others on this anniversary holds special meaning.
But even those Americans who don’t remember that fateful day — the Americans who were born after Sept. 11, 2001 — display their patriotism with pride as they honor the fallen and celebrate what it means to be an American.
This year for the first time, those born after 9/11 will be able to enlist in the military. They’ll defend the flag and our nation’s founding ideals — even without the poignant memory of the attacks. So today as we honor those lost on this day 17 years ago and those who stood up to help, I’d also like to recognize our newest service members.
May God bless our military, veterans, first responders and those who support them, and may He continue to bless the great state of Texas.
John Cornyn, U.S. senator, Texas
***
Did you wake up this morning remembering 9/11 when our country was attacked by Middle Eastern terrorists? Did you recall that 348 firefighters and 69 police and paramedics died trying to save lives, or how almost 3,000 people died and 6,000 were injured?
Well, 17 years ago our military was sent to Afghanistan to avenge this tragedy. So why are we still in Afghanistan? Seven years ago the Navy SEALs killed the terrorist leader Osama bin Laden. Seven years ago the Bush-Cheney charnel in Iraq ended. It must be so our Republican politicians can hand out “blood money” to contractors.
What’s disturbing is we have gotten nothing for our lost treasure of 4,098 dead and 20,320 wounded soldiers, Marines, Navy SEALs and civilian contractors. This war has dragged on so long it is being fought by a generation too young to remember when al-Qaida flew planes into the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
John W. Nicholson, outgoing U.S. military commander in Afghanistan, has called out to immediately begin peace negotiations. It is time for the war to end and for us to support our troops, not a lost cause. Our catastrophically incompetent Senate and Congress ignore the fighting and dying, and we let it continue simply because we are there. The stench is really great.
Mike O’Bric, PhD, Marine Corps Mustang, Woodway