Transformative figure
I am saddened to learn of the passing of former Waco City Manager John Harrison. I had the privilege of working with him when I was mayor during the early 1990s.
John Harrison was central to Waco’s transition from what some called a “good-old-boy” system to a more modern, professional form of city government. The city of Waco made significant progress under his leadership.
Along with city staff, he worked quietly behind the scene to help repair relationships within the Waco Police Department. Under him, we brought community policing to Waco. I believe this contributed significantly to the great reduction in the murder rate and an overall reduction in the Waco crime rate in the years that followed.
When he came to Waco, we had among the worst streets in the country. Under his leadership we adopted a 10-year plan to fix every street in Waco. We announced the street repair schedule in advance to reduce insider dealing. As planned, every street in the city was repaired by the year 2000.
Also during his tenure, the city of Waco and McLennan County built Cameron Park Zoo.
He brought several smart, young professionals into Waco city government. Among them, former assistant city managers Melissa Vossmer and Curtis Snow went on to serve as city managers themselves in other cities around the state.
Beyond being a good professional city manager, John Harrison was a friendly, likable, soft-spoken person who was easy to work with. He was strongly liked and respected by the Waco City Council and city staff.
I believe Waco is indebted to John Harrison for helping to lay the foundation for many of Waco’s later successes. His family should be proud of him.
Charles Reed, Waco
Bring on the summons!
Today I served on a jury for the first time in my life. I’m 67. I’ve had beaucoup summonses to serve and have always ignored them or claimed an exemption not to serve. Yes, some really true, some not so true. And then 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother started making people appear and tell him why they can’t serve. I sat close enough to his bench the other morning to hear some of the excuses. What a hoot!
Anyway, I was picked to hear a jury and was there all day from 8:30 till around 4:45 p.m. Very inconvenient for me since I missed “The Young and the Restless” and I had to get up at 6 a.m., which is usually about the time I go to bed.
Long story short: I’m proud to have served on this particular jury. And while the outcome of the legal proceeding might not have been what the plaintiff or defendant wanted, I believe each and every juror was as well-informed as possible and fair to both sides.
We all need to stand up and serve when summoned. Help the judges and their helpers do their jobs. If you are mailed a jury summons, go and do your duty. This experience has opened my eyes and given me respect for the court workers also.
Pamela Arteaga, Waco
