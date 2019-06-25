North Waco dreams
Thanks to local attorney, civic leader and philanthropist Cara Chase for reminding our community of the importance of reinvesting personal, family and corporate wealth back into our own city and neighborhoods [“Waco Foundation’s Pie Society offers sweet slice of charitable giving,” Sunday]. While the wealthy in the United States gave 1.6 percent more in 2018, the total number of middle-class American donors has shrunk, giving 4.4 percent less to non-profits, primarily because of the revised tax law that no longer provides the advantage of charitable deductions.
Kent and Lucy Keeth were two of those incredible Wacoans who gave their time, influence and money in the Sanger Heights neighborhood. I had the privilege to perform both of their funerals and share their stories, especially those dreams which Kent and I discussed about North Waco while eating at the World Cup Café. It has been disappointing that to date, at least to my knowledge, none of their generous legacy has been reinvested in the very neighborhood where they lived and dreamed. The hope of North Waco neighbors for a small library in the new Colcord Center was shared by more than 50 lower-income residents just two years ago. It would certainly be a fitting legacy of this philanthropic Baylor librarian and his wife who loved and gave to the Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association.
Jimmy Dorrell, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Jimmy Dorrell is founder of Mission Waco/Mission World, which has focused many of its charitable efforts on revitalizing the neighborhood around North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue, including daily operation of Jubilee Food Market, a grocery offering nutritional food. He is pastor of Church Under the Bridge.
Stiffing the help
Bad form to those financially responsible for paying the tab for the group of 40-plus people at the local BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse one recent Saturday afternoon following Waco High School graduation. A lack of planning in how you were going to pay the bill shouldn’t have resulted in your stiffing the wait and bus staff their wages.
A lot of young adults, like these, work restaurant jobs to help put themselves through college. A hard lesson learned for these BJs employees, but I hope they learn to speak up in the face of wrongdoing and forgive even when things are unfair.
Todd Hardcastle, Waco
No anger here!
To break the monotony of letters to the editor that tend to anger other readers, I offer some positivity. I was carrying 10 pizzas to my car for my kid’s birthday party Saturday when a woman without hesitation offered to help and opened my car door for me.
Thank you, kind lady. Your good deed is noticed, appreciated and has filled me with gratitude.
Jake Myers, Waco