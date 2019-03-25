Marijuana stigma
I believe that Waco Independent School District Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson should have been as accountable as any teacher or school employee for committing a misdemeanor. Plain and simple. Yet some people try and make actions sound worse than they are, especially through the archaic stigma of cannabis.
A short while back, a Dallas police officer walked into a man’s apartment, shot him dead and used the excuse she was confused and walked into the wrong apartment. The press just had to say the victim had a small amount of marijuana in his home, which had absolutely nothing to do with the crime. You see this all the time.
For instance, the news will report about a drunk driver driving into a tree or something of that nature. Many times the news adds that the person who committed the DWI offence had been arrested before for possession of marijuana. What does this have to do with the crime just committed?
In a recent letter to this paper, a concerned citizen referred to a “relative” who smoked and abused alcohol for years and only recently used cannabis to help with his pain. He just had to say that alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana killed this family member. He also called the current superintendent a “fatso,” which again in my opinion was unnecessary and disrespectful and had nothing to do with the subject. This isn’t the letter writer’s fault though. He, like many people, is just plain uneducated about cannabis.
I recently read how one of our local representatives, when asked about the idea of cannabis law reform, replied he didn’t have enough information and would have to listen to more debate and opinions before he could make any judgment on the subject. Can he not read? Like a lot of people, he refuses to do the research himself and depends on other people’s opinions.
I believe the time for cannabis demonization is at an end and people should do their own research before throwing the first stone. At this time I am not a cannabis user but I would rather see it be used as an alternative to opiates under a doctor’s supervision.
Superintendent Nelson is undoubtably a good and capable man. It seems to me if he was targeted for any other misdemeanor (beyond those endangering children, of course), his situation wouldn’t have such a dark, condemning tone. He should be judged for his accomplishments rather than what he does behind closed doors in the privacy of his own home. Again we need to stop the stigma.
Steve Davies, Waco
Prejudices showing!
May I ask why in the sports section the Baylor Bears basketball team always gets the top billing while they are losing? The Lady Bears win again and again and they get a small article written about them. And it always appears underneath the men’s story. Why the prejudice? Just curious.
Linda Roundtree, Waco