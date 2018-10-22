Living drug-free
Red Ribbon is a national campaign observed annually on the last week of October that highlights the benefits of living drug-free. It provides a valuable opportunity for adults to engage children and youth in dialogue about making positive life choices, including avoiding harmful substances. This year’s theme “Life is a Journey, Travel Drug-Free” reminds us of the importance of avoiding substance abuse throughout our lives.
The campaign began in 1985 when drug dealers killed Drug Enforcement Agency agent Kiki Camarena. Camarena grew up in a dirt-floored house with hopes and dreams of making a difference. He worked his way through college, served in the Marines and became a police officer. When he decided to join the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, his mother tried to talk him out of it. He told her, “I’m only one person, but I want to make a difference.” After his death, his friends began wearing red ribbons to honor the sacrifice made by Camarena and as a symbol to their commitment to live drug-free lives.
The movement spread and in 1988 Congress established Red Ribbon Week to bring awareness to the value of living drug-free and to pay homage to all men and women who have made sacrifices in support of our nation’s struggle against drugs. Many schools have special activities planned, and Viable Options In Community Endeavors is assisting them by conducting educational presentations and distributing red ribbons, banners and other items.
VOICE also provides support for Voices Against Substance Abuse. This coalition is comprised of individuals from a variety of sectors who meet regularly to address ways in which to create a drug- and alcohol-free culture for youth in McLennan County. We encourage anyone interested in serving to contact us.
One of VASA’s initiatives is to encourage residents to dispose of unused prescription medication properly. On Oct. 27, the DEA is conducting a Drug Take-Back Day in our community. Please visit takebackday.dea.gov for times and locations. Another option is to take the drugs to a permanent disposal site at the Baylor Police Department or come by the VOICE office where we can provide disposable bags.
When children and youth choose not to abuse drugs, communities and individuals benefit. Students who remain drug-free do better in school, are less likely to end up in the judicial system and have a better chance of becoming productive citizens. There are also economic benefits since the cost of a school-based prevention program is approximately $220 per student compared to the $4,000-per-student costs associated with substance-use treatment, emergency-room visits, lost productivity, etc.
Please visit voiceinc.org for information about programs that address substance-abuse prevention in our community.
Cheryl Allen, Director of Program Advancement, VOICE