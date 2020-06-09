Great conservatism
Congratulations, you have redeemed my faith in the Waco Trib’s impartiality by printing three conservative editorials in one edition. As the Trib has continued to drift left since Warren Buffett purchased the paper, I did not think we would see a break in the liberal articles from The New York Times and Washington Post.
On Sunday, June 7, you printed a great op-ed from Trib columnist Gordon Robinson about the criminals who cloaked themselves as protesters during the George Floyd tragedy. You also printed a good op-ed about the importance of the Second Amendment during these unsettled times by Alan Gottlieb. I have long believed that the Second Amendment is the defender of all the rest of the amendments.
Finally, you printed a super op-ed by Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt about the great job the Waco Police Department does on training and sensitivity. More articles like these will benefit the Trib in the short and long run.
Markham B. Dossett, Waco
Scrutinizing Robinson
Disagreeing on some points made in Trib contributor Gorden Robinson’s column, agreeing on others, I would like to elaborate.
Points of disagreement:
1. To label all protesters as “anarchistic, arsonist rioters and looters” is an unfair generalization. Peaceful protesters are not “thugs.” These peaceful protesters are exercising their constitutional right to assembly.
2. The FBI has found that white supremacists, not Antifa, have been behind multiple crimes at the protests.
3. I seriously doubt that disagreeing with peaceful protesters is dangerous.
4. There are documented/video cases where police have not used restraint with peaceful protesters. Police are called upon to use restraint even after two weeks; that is their job.
6. America is changing. This change will not stop, nor stop “now,” in my opinion.
7. Calling out the military, in my opinion, would make things more volatile and set a dangerous precedent.
Points of agreement:
1. Law enforcement has found that most arrested protesters have criminal records.
2. George Floyd was high on Fentanyl and methamphetamines.
3. Most law enforcement are good people.
4. Responding with violence is wrong and not justifiable.
5. Wearing a MAGA cap at a protest is not a good plan (but I doubt dangerous).
6. God bless America. What a gift to live here and be able to vote.
Joyce F. Nobis, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: In the interest of accuracy, the depth and range of involvement in protests by the left-wing Antifa and right-wing Boogaloos is far from resolved. During a press briefing last week, Texas Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw said there was evidence of Antifa’s involvement in Texas this month: “I don’t mind advertising this, we do have special agents embedded trying to identify criminals that are leveraging or using this as an opportunity, exploiting these demonstrations — identify them, and we’ve already identified some of them, and we will be arresting some of them, but not at this particular moment.”
Time for change
A few years ago I first heard the phrase “Black Lives Matter” and had the initial reaction that “all lives matter, don’t they”? I’ve matured and grown in my thinking since then. Now, in the America in which we find ourselves, it seems that while black lives do, in fact, matter, they apparently just don’t matter as much. I can change this. You can change this. We can change this.
B.J. Greaves, Waco
