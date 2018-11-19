We want you back
Those who criticize the City of Waco over cancellation of this year’s Veterans Day Parade need to get their facts straight. The city had nothing to do with the parade other than being host city and the McLennan County Veterans Association is very thankful for its support. The association is responsible for the parade. We raise the money necessary to pay for it and we plan it.
I am president of the McLennan County Veterans Association and I am the one who made the decision to cancel the parade. This was done after I had received the weather forecast for Monday the 12th. I and other officers, along with the board of directors, agreed to cancel due to concerns for the health of all those who were planning on being there. My wife and I, along with a committee of MCVA members, worked for months to plan this parade. A lot of hours and money was dedicated to make this parade a success. Thus our decision was not made lightly.
The Veterans Day Parade is held annually in Waco to honor this nation’s veterans of all wars and conflicts, any man or woman who held up their right hand and took the oath. The McLennan County Veterans Association is comprised of veteran service organizations along with other organizations that promote services for veterans. Most of the members of this organization are veterans. Anyone who claims we were dishonoring veterans does not know what they are talking about. We would never make any decision to dishonor any veteran.
My grandfather was gassed in the trenches of France in World War I, my father was wounded twice in World War II and received two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star and a Silver Star. I retired from service in the Air Force. My son was a Marine. Many of my family members also served this nation when they were called to do so.
Cancelling the Veterans Day Parade was not an easy decision and I regret it was necessary to do so. I and other veterans who yearly march in the parade, along with spouses, dependents and supporters of veterans, were as disappointed as anyone.
We will start planning next year’s parade right after the first of the year. We look forward to including any and all who want to participate. We also thank all who signed up to participate this year. We want you back next year.
Tom Parker, President, McLennan County Veterans Association
On God’s time?
I agree with Maria Malizia’s Sunday letter in the Trib that switching between Standard time and Daylight Saving Time is disruptive. Her characterization of Standard time as “God’s time,” however, is humorous. Standard time was adopted in the United States in 1883 at the request of the railroads. Unless God was in the railroad business during the latter part of the 19th century, divine intervention was outweighed by capitalism.
Jay McMillen, Woodway