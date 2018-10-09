Wages & mandates
Amazon’s announcement that it will pay a starting wage of $15 an hour got it half-right. The retail giant’s policy change is further proof that employees can earn a $15 minimum wage on their own, without a new government mandate. Other large retailers and restaurants, including Walmart and Target and McDonald’s, have voluntarily raised their own pay floors.
Unfortunately, Amazon’s positive news was overshadowed by an unfortunate caveat: The retailer said it would also lobby for an increase of the federal minimum wage, putting its small competitors at an even greater disadvantage while putting entry-level jobs at risk.
Amazon has no excuse to be ignorant of these negative impacts. In the company’s hometown of Seattle, a $15 minimum-wage experiment has caused employees to lose $125 a month, on average, from lost work hours as a consequence of the new wage mandate.
Jeff Bezos should keep his focus on his own employees’ wages rather than advocating for new mandates on entrepreneurs who would follow in his footsteps.
Samantha Summers, Communications Director Employment Policies Institute
Kavanaugh fallout
What many of us saw during Judge Kavanaugh’s performance before members of the Senate Judiciary Committee was that of a rich, spoiled, rotten brat who always got his way, throwing a temper-tantrum in public and dang-near drowning himself by gulping down water.
All of us can solve the judge’s temperament problems as well as Trump’s by resolving here and now to bring our nation back to some form of normalcy by voting in only Democrats this coming election. We the People must throw Republicans out of government and let politicians know who is really boss. Plus, we will protect American women and their rights.
And if Democrats do not fix things, then we will fire them and keep cleaning the mess up till it’s clean.
Jim Denton, Gatesville
***
Now that Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, here’s why the next seat is the real game-changer. With Kavanaugh on the high court, originalists have a solid 5-4 majority. But that’s only so long as Justice Clarence Thomas serves and he turned 70 in July. While I hope Thomas serves another 25 years, that’s not logical. The next Trump pick will make the originalist majority 6-3. And even if the worst happens — a Thomas retirement in a Democratic presidency — the originalists will still have a 5-4 majority.
After one more Trump appointment, Democrats will have to flip both Thomas’ seat and Justice Samuel Alito’s seat during a Democrat administration.
Marty Esposito, Robinson