Wishing for more
Good Sunday morning! Another early Sunday morning spending time with the Waco Tribune-Herald editorial page. Seems like last Sunday’s was Congressman Bill Flores Day. A Blake Burleson column questioned Mr. Flores’ response, or lack of response, to the Mueller Report and a letter to the editor from former Waco mayor Charles Reed also questioned our representative’s response. In addition, Mr. Flores penned his own letter. In castigating the Trib editorial board for drawing conclusions about him, he claimed that media sources seeking his thoughts receive “a prompt, unequivocal response.”
Over the past six weeks I have emailed the congressman numerous times regarding an issue near and dear to my heart: end-of-life care. The group Aging With Dignity, a marvelous end-of-life care organization, has published a document entitled Five Wishes. This document has been invaluable to families facing serious illness and end-of-life crises in health care. Forty-two states have made Five Wishes an acceptable legal document.
Texas is one state that does not honor Five Wishes. I have emailed Mr. Flores numerous times, simply asking for a response as to why Texas does not honor this document and seeking his support. No response of any kind has been received after numerous contact attempts: hardly the “prompt” response constituents might expect judging from his own letter to the editor. It appears our congressman’s prompt and unequivocal response is reserved for media outlets and front-page issues and not local constituents seeking a response and support for an issue that impacts us all: end-of-life care.
Michael Donahue, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thank you for your letter. Not that we’re trying to get Congressman Flores off the hook regarding Five Wishes and the Texas Advance Directives Act, but this particular issue might more appropriately be pressed through the Texas Legislature rather than Congress.
Moron alert!
Regarding the editorial headline “Is border consensus as dead in the water as father-daughter immigrants?”: I had to read this headline twice to make certain I was reading it correctly. What kind of insensitive fool would write such a headline? I’m certain the author of the editorial didn’t write it, but if so, your writers need full disclosure.
Who wrote this headline? My soul was shaken by the moron who decided to attempt a poor play on words with the result being more callous remarks about a tragedy. Such deaths are an illustration of what the Border Patrol must deal with day in and day out, for past decades. I lived on the banks of the Rio Grande in Laredo for two years, and the education I received from our agents was one every American should experience. Shame on you, Waco Trib. Have you no compassion for these two immigrants who died?
Judy Gunn, Waco