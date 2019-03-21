But about Obama!
Regarding the letter “Not worthy of respect” by Donna M. Myers: This letter should have been headlined: “The sleazing of President Trump.” President Trump has a love affair with God, Ms. Myers, and you had better be careful. You have a love affair with a compliant press.
I too have lived through 13 presidents and President Trump is a master builder. The following are some of President Obama’s accomplishments: heavy-handed regulations in the trucking industry, borrowed money for high-speed rail and windmills, $2 billion for Brazil to drill oil, $7.5 billion to Pakistan in foreign aid, $2 billion to Egypt and the raising of taxes two dozen different ways. Obama has done everything from entertaining the Muslim Brotherhood to putting Gibson Guitars out of business to spending his first year on an apology tour. He has changed global warming to climate change or “the sky is falling.” Now they’re saying the world will end in 12 years. Through all this he spent enough on million-dollar vacations playing golf to pay for the border wall. Nonetheless, socialism — whether it’s Marxist, Democratic or nationalist — is bound to fail.
I was born in a sharecropper’s house and grew up chopping and picking cotton and milking cows. I saved my cotton scales, cow hobble, grain sheller and ice pick. Living in the country, I rode a pony to school and saved my spurs so I would never forget. Like the president, God is first, country second and family last. It is sad to see the glitter flaking from the nation that gave me birth.
D.H. Barton, Waco
He’s on a roll
Republican Congressman Bill Flores has really been on a roll lately. He voted to shred the Constitution when he supported the “emergency” power of the president to override the will and power of Congress — a first in U.S. history that supersedes anything sought through executive orders by any previous president. He voted against HR 1, which reins in the dark money in U.S. politics unleashed by the Citizens United decision; expands conflict-of-interest rules for Congress; prohibits gerrymandering; renews the Voting Rights Act; and promotes national automatic voter registration while bolstering election infrastructure. He also voted against HR 1112/HR 1381 requiring that gun sellers wait till a background check has been completed (up to 10 days) before transferring a gun to an unregistered owner. But he did vote for HR 276, recognizing excellence by non-teaching public school employees at the prekindergarten through high school levels — the only kind of bill that gets bipartisan support these days.
I remind everyone that last November, 47,727 people in McLennan County voted for Flores to represent us. Precisely 92,110 registered voters did not put a check mark beside his name. Your vote matters, people. We get the government we show up for.
Cheryl Foster, Waco