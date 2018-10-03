Trust the FBI
I disagree with any assertion that the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing is anywhere close to a “job interview.” You do not start a job interview with a swearing in under oath. You do not have an accuser of an alleged crime being sworn in under oath and setting their own rules (the accused cannot be present, etc.) with lawyers present to assist in testimony.
You also do not start a job interview with a background investigation by the FBI. That’s part of a nomination process, not a job interview.
I would best describe what has taken place with the Brett Kavanaugh nomination and under-oath testimony of all witnesses as an “inquisition.” To define the word: an investigation conducted with little regard for individual rights; a severe questioning; a judicial or official inquiry or examination usually before a jury. Inquisition suggests a long, thorough investigation that involves extensive and harsh questioning.
Democrats wanted an extended investigation by the FBI and now they complain the FBI is not doing its job. Well, yes, it is. FBI agents have seen the testimony during the inquisition from Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh and they’re gathering facts that relate to this sworn testimony. They will report on any discrepancy in facts gathered vs. statements made.
Unfortunately, the Democratic side of the committee now wants the report to be confidential and not made public. Is that what they originally wanted? Probably not, especially if it indicated anything negative regarding Judge Kavanaugh. But what about Dr. Ford’s truthfulness? Shouldn’t that be made public also? I want the report made public because I want to see the truth!
The FBI is really very good at what they do. Aside from some bad actors who have been fired and/or have left the agency on their own, they really are good citizens, really honest people, fathers and mothers and sons and daughters. They love this country as you do. I respect them and ask that you do so as well. And please love your family, love your friends and love this country. I mean that sincerely!
Stephen Williams, Hewitt
Judge the man
All the screaming and shouting during the Judge Kavanaugh hearing about what he allegedly did while in high school is a disgrace to the people of the United States. How dumb do Democrats think citizens of this country are? Who cares what anyone did while in high school or college? What a person is now, today and in recent years, is what counts.
People change. They do not act like a high-schooler all their life. High school does not mold character for the rest of life. People grow up and learn what is best behavior. Democrats, let go of this game plan to delay the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh. Judge Kavanaugh is a better person today than 30-some years ago.
Fred Ouellette, Waco