Congrats, crimefighters
Last month, 22 alleged drug dealers were arrested by local, state and federal law enforcement officers in Bell and McLennan counties. The multi-agency investigation identified a sophisticated criminal conspiracy reportedly responsible for trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine and firearms in our Central Texas area.
These dangerous drugs are a plague on our society. This major enforcement action sends a strong message to those who would profit on the human misery inherent in illegal drug use and abuse.
Congratulations to all of the men and women of the various law enforcement agencies responsible for dismantling these criminal organizations. Thank you!
Steve Robertson, McGregor
Want an earful?
One of my statutory duties as taxpayer liaison officer for McLennan County Appraisal District (MCAD) is to assist Judge Ralph Strother with the Appraisal Review Board (ARB) application process. Judge Strother has asked that I open the application process from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31. The ARB is a citizen board that sits in panels of three or four to hear property owner protests that cannot be resolved informally with MCAD staff. If you’re interested in serving on the McLennan County ARB, please contact me as soon as possible. Applications are available on the MCAD website.
Betty Sanchez, McLennan County Appraisal District
Experts at hand!
I read with great interest Tribune-Herald staff writer Lauren Dodd’s report on dyslexia and other learning disabilities facing school districts of Central Texas under Section 504. Having an attorney address this is helpful from a legal standpoint but doesn’t truly address the real problem of how to educate this special-needs group of students. With limited resources, it seems more important to educate rather than looking for ways to protect school boards from lawsuits.
And it is not necessary to reinvent the wheel. Baylor University’s Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences is right here in Waco. I don’t know if Waco’s Region 12 Education Service Center has ever contacted Baylor’s Department of Communication Science and Disorders for assistance. This department is the real expert on dyslexia and learning disabilities in Central Texas.
It’s my understanding our schools are to educate, not to provide legal opinion to educators. Legal advice should come from the school board legal adviser. Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences has a nationally rated graduate program that provides special training in treating dyslexia and learning disabilities. For 16 years it has stressed awareness about the need for such programs in all schools. Waco Scottish Rite Charitable Foundation has provided funding for this outreach program and is providing an endowment to continue Camp Success for future generations of Central Texas children.
Sam Cryan, Waco