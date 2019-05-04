Riding free
I comment on Trib guest columnist, civic leader and veteran Bill Mahon’s column in the April 28 paper, “Bikers are hardly riding ‘free.’” His offering was true and factual and explained bikers are indeed not riding free. Due to mishandling of the Twin Peaks incident by our criminal justice authorities, many bikers lost so much for no reason — homes, jobs, businesses, reputations. They will never be able to reclaim these. And all because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
For years bikers have gotten a bad rap and it’s just because they choose to be different. Yes, bad bikers are out there, but most are just your everyday men and women enjoying the biker lifestyle, nothing else. So before you jump to a conclusion when you see someone on a Harley with long hair, a beard and a leather jacket, consider this: Would you want to be characterized as a bad person just because you chose to be different? Let’s all stop judging books by their covers and give them a fair chance before we decide if they are good or bad.
Janet Oliver, Elm Mott
Easter rantings
Once again, the Waco Trib has published the rantings of Don Hardcastle. His latest letter is particularly ridiculous: He wonders if any Democrats went to church on Easter where they would have heard scripture about the importance of not judging others. Then he opines that they no longer follow the “founding values of Western Civilization.”
I guess it’s OK for Professor Hardcastle to judge others, even if he doesn’t want the rest of us to do likewise.
Well, Professor, it seems the founding values of Western Civilization are built on the Ten Commandments. Which brings us back to your worshipful praise of Donald Trump. I invite all Trib readers to refresh their memories on the Ten Commandments and consider how many Trump has broken. Adultery for sure. False evidence and lying at a dizzying pace. Stealing? Yes, usually from small tradespeople he stiffed on hundreds of jobs as a developer. Here’s the clincher: If you don’t think Donald Trump bows down before the mirror every morning and worships the image he sees, you don’t know Donald Trump.
Seems clear here who has walked away from founding values of Western Civilization. The horrifying thing: Trump is setting a very visible example for others to follow.
Miner Raymond, Waco
New scam
The criminals are apparently smarter than the people fighting to stop them. We have had a land-line telephone for more than 60 years. Just recently, we experienced the newest twist: We started getting calls where nothing shows up on our Caller ID. It’s completely blank! I picked up our phone after about four calls to see who came up with this; of course, it was the same old dreaded credit card scam.
Be wary, especially elderly citizens!
Keith Bass, Waco