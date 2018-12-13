Cycling madness
All I have read in our paper about the Ironman 70.3 Waco has been praise. I know it and other races bring much money to the Waco economy. However, the race on Oct. 28 caused much disruption to the China Spring community. Most roads out of China Spring were blocked for one to 1½ hours. Several hundred cars were stopped at the China Spring/Wortham Bend intersection. Side roads were blocked to where people had trouble turning around or being able to circumvent the situation. Many were late or had to miss church altogether.
On Wortham Bend Road, riders came east on Quail Haven, turned south onto Wortham Bend, then a quarter-mile later turned left onto Petit Road. The officer directing traffic there stopped cars in both directions for 10 to 15 minutes and would not let cars through, even one at a time, when the road was clear of cyclists. The only warning I had seen prior to the race was on the China Spring highway west of 185 coming east into Waco. It was a flashing sign that said to expect delays that Sunday morning due to the race. People using Wortham Bend Road would not see this sign.
There has to be a better way to share the roadway between the usual traffic and the bicyclists. Since the Tribune-Herald says there will be four more years of racing, better pre-planning should take place. All major crossings should have alerts to future blockages with approximate times. This information should be widely published ahead of time in the newspaper and on TV.
Bicycles should be stopped at 10-minute intervals for two minutes to allow for car traffic at a few major intersections at the very least. Consider the serious problems of a medical emergency or a fire. Surely citizens of Waco will be able to plan a better, safer traffic situation for all parties concerned for all future races, not just the triathlon.
Janice Conner, China Spring
All-American oligarchs
So why did people in Texas vote against their interests and vote for a liar and “bought” politician with the name of Ted Cruz? It’s the same reason rural Oklahomans voted for corrupt businessman Kevin Stitt. They pursue the white Anglo-Saxon agenda. I might also say rural white agenda. It’s basically the same tribe.
This tribe, which fears the end of a way of life that subjugates women and demonstrates deep and disturbing xenophobia about the races, sees its power coming to an end. Let’s hope it’s sooner than later. I want to see a country that supports equality for all, including gays and women. I want to see everyone having the same value regardless of skin color and economic classification.
So long as WASPs have all the power, we will never be the great nation we are capable of being. Instead, we will be the same backward nation with backward religious beliefs allowing the same old oligarchs the power to put forth the same policies that help the super-wealthy.
John Vickrey, Norman, Oklahoma