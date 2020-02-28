Vote Kristi DeCluitt
Members of the Waco Police Association ask that you vote for Kristi DeCluitt for judge of the 19th State District Court. She is our choice to succeed Judge Ralph Strother. In her service for more than eight years as Precinct 1 justice of the peace, Kristi became the “go to” judge for law enforcement. Whenever we needed to seek judicial attention, we sought her out.
Kristi quickly gained a reputation among local officers for her fierce adherence to the constitutional protections and her demands for due process and probable cause. We quickly learned that Kristi was a great asset to local law enforcement because she showed us great respect, was always available to us and held us to a high standard of professionalism.
In addition to her service as a judge, we worked closely with Kristi in her six years as a felony and misdemeanor prosecutor in the DA’s office. The members of the Waco Police Association wholeheartedly endorse this dedicated public servant to be our next district judge.
Ken Reeves, WPA President
Vote Susan Kelly
Concerning the race for 19th State District Court, I received campaign mailers from each of the four candidates touting their qualifications. Generally, the information was positive, promoting their qualifications. However, I noticed one of the female candidates chose to include negative information about the other female candidate. She was the only one who stooped to mud-slinging. Interestingly, what she included was 30-year-old information. Well, who is the same person she was 30 years ago?
To me, this was petty behavior and does not bode well for a future judge who will have to make important, fair, life-affecting decisions in the courtroom.
Prior to receiving these mailings, I was undecided as to which female candidate I was going to vote for. After considering all of the information, I chose to vote for Susan Kelly for 19th State District judge.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
Vote Roger Salinas
I encourage you to cast your vote for my friend Roger Salinas for McLennan County Commissioner, Precinct 1. Roger is #1 on the ballot and should be your #1 vote. I’ve known Roger for quite some time. He is a man of integrity, a man of entrepreneurial spirit and a man born of hard work.
While the other candidates are administrators who would tax their way out of a problem, Roger is a small-business owner who has always operated, as have all common taxpayers, on a budget and within the means of his income. He will operate McLennan County within the bounds of our income rather than raise taxes as an administrator would do. He knows that he must work with what he has. He will not lay the burden upon the taxpayers.
As common taxpayers, we do not need an administrator. We need a common-sense citizen to be our commissioner for Precinct 1.
Derek Houser, Lorena
Vote Robert Cervenka
I’ve known Robert Cervenka about 30 years and I strongly recommend him for commissioner of McLennan County, Precinct 1. When he was a suburban planner for the city of Waco, as a water manager and city planner I dealt with him on water matters and real-estate development rules. I am pleased to state I always received well-thought-out, intelligent advice and guidance.
Mr. Cervenka is prepared to be a commissioner of McLennan County and will not have to be a student of county government to take on this demanding job. He is prepared to step into the job from day one. He knows his way around the courthouse and is highly respected by the current county staff at the Commissioners Court. A commissioner’s job is not just roads and bridges. The biggest tasks are budgeting and conducting county administrative requirements.
Please vote for Robert Cervenka for Commissioner, Precinct 1, McLennan County, on March 3. Our county will benefit enormously.
Kenneth W. Mays, Lorena
Vote Elianor Vessali
A few weeks after Rep. Bill Flores’ announcement that he would not run for another term, a friend who lives in Bryan/College Station told me there was a woman who had served on the city council there who was planning to announce and that I would like her. When Elianor Vessali filed I knew it was her.
My friend was right. I liked her. I kept an open mind until the field was set and watched as many candidate forums as possible. Several of them rose to the top in my estimation. When I had the opportunity to speak with Elianor Vessali on the phone, I decided.
As a Republican activist, I’ve been around long enough to understand that most Republican candidates will have the same positions on issues. What differentiates one candidate from another for me is character, convictions and communication skills. I learned that Elianor Vessali was a science teacher, has a law degree and now runs a small business. The wide variety of experiences that she has had will help her understand the issues better. Her family history gives her perspective on how socialism and totalitarian regimes affect people. That has spurred her to help make sure those things never happen here. She clinched my support when she asked, “What information can I give you to make you choose me?” I knew that she was listening. I knew that she had the skills to be successful in D.C. She can work with others to understand problems and identify workable solutions.
I encourage all voters in our district to read about Elianor Vessali, watch the videos of her in the forums online and choose her to be our representative in Washington, D.C.
Lisa Dickison, McLennan County Precinct Chair, Precinct 29
Vote Renee Swann
Congressional District 17 campaigning is heating up and so are the attack ads. Self-described rocket scientist George Hindman is now resorting to casting stones in his ads against Renee Swann. One would think she is far ahead of the rest of the field. Bill Flores endorses her and everyone is after her. She is an honest newbie. The voters of District 17 are smarter than Hindman gives them credit for. Perhaps this is why he should give up running and save his money. I believe this is the fourth time he has run for public office and he can’t seem to win. The voters can see through his dirty politics. Sir, you are not acting like a true Texas gentleman.
Rocket Man, why do you twist and distort and try to mislead the voters? Ms. Swann is a Republican and has been very transparent about voting in the Democrat primary in 2008. Think back: Radio commentator Rush Limbaugh initiated Operation Chaos as a call to action for Republicans to cross over in the primaries and vote for Mrs. Clinton. Bill Flores participated in this also and, remember, he has voted with Trump 98% of the time. What did you do, Rocket Man?
Rocket Man tells us Ms. Swann is a D.C. elitist. How so? This is the first time she has run for any elected office in her life. She is pro-Trump all the way, pro-life all the way, pro-Second Amendment all the way, pro-U.S. Constitution all the way. She has not taken PAC money and she does not mislead anyone. Hindman is neck-deep in the swamp and he is only a career office-seeker. I believe he will lose again.
“I’m not the man they think I am at home,
Oh no, no, no, I’m a Rocket Man.”
~ Elton John
Joe A. Hunter, Clifton
Socialists afoot!
As we listen to the Democratic presidential candidates, it’s clear that each, if elected, will move this nation toward a socialist form of government. Free medical care, free this and free that! Getting things free from the government means giving up freedom of choice for the individual. The government becomes the decision-maker in many of life’s major decisions, not the individual.
These politicians are driven by the self-interest of getting elected and will promise what they cannot deliver, just to get our votes. Their promises sound great, but what will be the outcome for the individual?
This nation’s founding documents, including the Constitution, established a government where the individual is paramount. Our nation has been considered the greatest experiment in Western Civilization. It is based on the Judeo-Christian ethic, which establishes a culture of values as seen in the individual’s rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It includes an individual’s work ethic and respect for others’ rights.
Under socialism many major decisions become the right of the government, not the individual. Under our capitalistic economic system individuals are unrestrained in their free participation in the production of goods and services. Under socialism the participation of the individual will be restrained.
Thus, in the upcoming elections, we have the freedom to decide how free we want to be in the future. What price in freedom will we pay if we elect individuals to obtain the perks they offer? Are we more interested in our own self-interest or the interest of all individuals?
Don Hardcastle, Emeritus Professor of Physics, Baylor University
Moron afoot!
In 1920 American wit H.L. Mencken, a longtime observer of politics, opined about devious and mediocre candidates for president: “As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
Maurice Labens, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Mr. Labens is a former Waco City Council member.
