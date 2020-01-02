Think Hector 2020
Seems like a long time coming, but the Deborah Beck column has made it worth it!
In “The Iliad,” as Ms. Beck emphasizes, there were heroes of great and fallible character on both sides, in every phalanx and group of slingers and archers. We see greatness in defeat and occasionally mercy in victory.
It is worth noting that the prime movers were actually fighting men of action, not governmental tribunes promising to “fight” for privileges for the respective citizens, nor promising to change the lives of citizens in ways not actually possible.
Finally, Hector was in fact the Everyman, the great citizen, the boy next door, the great warrior and the exemplary son of King Priam, as opposed to Priam’s son Paris, who started the whole debacle by his spiriting away of Helen, the princess of Sparta who was already married to Menelaus. As in the modest last line of the epic by Homer, “and so the Trojans buried Hector, trainer of horses.”
O that we could identify such people in our great country. Perhaps we have been looking in the wrong places.
Charles DeVere Cook, Waco
Talking gentrification
A certain argument has come to my knowledge in recent times regarding the gentrification of East Waco and the occupation of the homeless in the city. This argument is as follows: The facts of the situation are too tedious, too pervasive and not attractive enough for anyone to feel the call to do anything about the problem.
Is crisis not something that is tedious? Is crisis not something that requires a treacherous path in order for it to be overcome? Crisis is depressing and indeed not at all something fun to discuss, yet it is our duty as capable citizens to make sure that everyone is cared for. Just because it may not be the most attractive or prosperous path we may take individually, it is one we must take in order to avert further crises in the future.
Something within not just the culture of Waco but the culture of America itself must change. The culture should love the world, and not its world, but everyone’s world.
Chandler Evans, Hewitt
Spot the politician
I appreciate the Waco Trib printing the informative bios in the Sunday paper of all the candidates running for departing Congressman Bill Flores’ seat. I cannot say that I know who I’ll be looking at or even voting for but I definitely know who I will not be voting or campaigning for. And that will be the “oldest white guy” of the group, the one who lists his occupation as “politician,” the one who says he lives in Waco, even though 10 to one it’s a place that he doesn’t sleep in at night. We have enough of “them” already.
Ronald G. Smith, Hewitt
