Tax Day cometh
Monday is Tax Day. Besides being the last day to file taxes for income earned in 2018, it’s a chance to reflect on the historic tax cuts that took effect last year. For small businesses like mine, that means highlighting how a new 20 percent small-business tax deduction has allowed entrepreneurs like me to protect one-fifth of our earnings to spend on expansion, hiring and employee wage increases.
At my manufacturing business in Illinois, this tax cut has given me the funds to pay bonuses and raises to all my employees, pay for 100 percent of employees’ health care, purchase new machines and hire new people to operate them. Nationwide such tax cut-induced investments have helped usher in the fastest economic growth since 2005, the fastest wage increases in a decade and some of the lowest unemployment rates in a half-century. These tax-cut benefits should make filing returns this Tax Day a little less painful.
Nicole Wolter, president, HM Manufacturing, Job Creators Network member
Due to the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (aka the Trump Tax Scam), our tax code is already broken — harming our families, our children’s future and our economy. It’s not too late to do the right thing. The TCJA showered billions of dollars on the wealthiest Americans and mega-corporations but largely left out millions of working families. This must be remedied.
The TCJA is still wildly unpopular, especially among women — only 30 percent of women in the United States approve of the law. What most voters want is to tax the rich! In fact, a recent poll found three of four likely 2020 voters support raising taxes on the rich.
Rather than continuing to give trillions in tax cuts to mega-corporations, Congress should repeal this upside-down, harmful law and instead concentrate its efforts on strengthening working-family credits so our families can better care for their households and become more economically stable.
Expanding and strengthening the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit will go a long way toward fixing our broken tax code and provide struggling families with the support they desperately need. Congress should pass improvements to these working-family tax credits immediately. These are the types of tax policies our families need — not trillions of dollars in tax giveaways to the already wealthy and mega-corporations.
David Skelton, Woodway
Mulkey Way
How many more national championships does Kim Mulkey have to win at Baylor before Waco honors her by renaming University Parks Drive to Kim Mulkey Way? Lubbock has Marsha Sharp Freeway and I believe she won one!
Barbara Clark, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Allen Samuels Holdings, parent company for Allen Samuels car dealerships, on Monday is presenting Mulkey with a new Chevrolet Corvette to enjoy for a year, “continuing the tradition of presenting her with a new Corvette after each of her national championship victories.”