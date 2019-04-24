How many judges?
In a recent letter to the editor, Jerry Willett writes: “If anyone votes for any Democrat, you (sic) can’t claim to be a Christian.” What is the foundation for such a charge?
I realize that many Americans agree with Mr. Willett, but how do they square such a belief with anything in the Bible, Christianity or American history?
For 40 years, Republicans have been telling us to vote Republican — especially for president — so they can appoint Republican Supreme Court judges who will reverse the Roe v. Wade abortion decision. This flies in the face of history and experience.
Prior to Roe v. Wade, the first three states to liberalize abortion in America all had Republican governors. Ronald Reagan signed the second such law as the governor of California. Reagan later opposed abortion while running for president.
I remember January 22, 1973. As I left my office at 600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington (eight blocks from the Supreme Court), I was shocked by the headline in the Washington Star. The Supreme Court had legalized abortion.
At the time, two-thirds of the Supreme Court judges were Republican appointees. In that 7-2 decision, five Republicans signed the Roe v. Wade decision. The dissenting opinion was written by Byron White — a Democrat.
Republicans have now controlled the Supreme Court for the last 49 years — ever since Roe v. Wade (even though the American people have voted for Democrats for president in six of the last seven elections over the last 30 years). Republicans even held a 7-2 court majority for 19 of those years.
Republicans legalized abortion, have controlled the Supreme Court ever since, and have been running against abortion ever since. So here’s my question: How many years and how many judges will it take for them to reverse Roe v. Wade?
Charles Reed, Waco
Issue of our day
Jimmy Dorrell ( April 21) rightfully challenges pro-lifers to address the issues of poverty, teen pregnancy, racial prejudice, homelessness, and the sustainability of the earth.
Dorrell argues that these issues rival abortion in importance. He overlooks the fact that not a single aborted baby ever lives to face ANY issue — or any opportunity to help the poor or others in need. Abortion is the life-or-death issue of our day.
Tom Harrison, Waco
Good riddanace
Thank you for pulling “Non Sequitur” by Wiley Miller from the Sunday comics. The strip that ran on February 10 was deeply offensive and went over the line for many of us.
I understand some people hate Donald Trump. I did not like Barack Obama. However, civility required that I refrained from insulting President Obama in front of his supporters since we all have to share our community, state, and nation with each other.
Mr. Miller went over that line and while he may have been trying to insult just President Trump, he also insulted those of us who support him.
Humberto Hernandez, Lorena