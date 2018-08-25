Who to believe?
We now know President Trump was given highly classified information two weeks prior to taking office that said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had ordered hacking and meddling in our 2016 elections. Yet Trump has said for the past 19 months that Putin was not involved in his election.
The truth: Russia did meddle. They infiltrated more than 20 state election systems; stole information on at least 500,000 U.S. citizens, including addresses and Social Security numbers; and hacked into nuclear, water and power plants. They breached a company that sells voter registration software. Yet our president says Mr. Putin denies everything.
Trump went to Europe and trashed the German chancellor, NATO and the prime minister of Great Britain, then had a two-hour secret meeting with Dictator Putin and rated it “fantastic.” The U.S. military, intelligence agencies, Congress and the secretary of state were not told and apparently still have no idea what was discussed. Why did our president keep his own advisers and the American public uninformed?
This is a terrifying precedent for our nation’s head of state and commander in chief. What other presidents have traveled abroad and had no other key staff present for important world meetings with heads of state? Russia has put out reports of “agreements” and our state officials and military are dumbfounded. Those who voted for change must now weigh if this is the change they envisioned.
Nancy Pfiester, Harker Heights
More tax cuts please!
Talk of Tax Cuts 2.0 is great news for small businesses everywhere. Continuation and expansion of tax cuts provides the stability and certainty for small businesses to grow, give raises and hire new employees.
I understand the benefits first hand. I took over my family business nearly 25 years ago. My father bought a small piece of American history, a drive-in movie theater. We are one of only 300 remaining drive-in theaters across the country. We provide the opportunity to make memories for families and communities. On warm Colorado summer evenings, families are enjoying the sunset and a warm breeze while teaching their kids to toss a football. Families enjoy conversations, funnel cakes or popcorn while sitting on lawn chairs or the tailgate of a truck waiting for the movies to start.
Tax cuts have provided the stability to keep my prices affordable and my staff employed. They gave both my employees and my customers a little more spending money. Per-person spending was up a bit in my snack bar. Ticket sales were up too.
Will more tax cuts help me expand and hire more people? Yes, absolutely, I will have the certainty to expand and hire more people if they are made permanent and expanded.
Susan Kochevar, owner, 88 Drive-In Theatre, Commerce City, Colorado