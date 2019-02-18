Mad migrates!
I’m proud of the high school students from Kentucky’s Catholic school for marching for life and being disciplined in the face of a stolen valor charlatan and the left’s racist agitators. Full unedited videos have shown how much self-restraint and prestige these young men have. This is just one of a multitude of occasions that those on the left release partial or bogus information and use it as a cover to intimidate and create a false narrative to be released to the drone nation media.
In D.C., Democrats would much rather have human trafficking, drug cartel and mad, bottle-throwing migrates than pay American workers and have national security. These illegal aliens are the new cornerstone voters that the Dems have come to depend on. Illegal aliens murdered over 4,000 Americans per year, by far passing the number of military fatalities in any global conflict that we had in many years. Some 7,500 Americans are killed annually by illegal immigrants who were driving under the influence.
The Department of State also expresses that Mexico is the primary country of origin for human trafficking victims into the United States. Property owners are charged billions of property-tax dollars a year to try to educate these children of illegal aliens. This is a national emergency that’s been ignored for many years!
The devolving leftist Dem party only cares about power, not people. I’m proud of President Trump for fulfilling his promises and really representing Americans.
Eric Mach, Denton
EDITOR’S NOTE: We cannot confirm the numbers in Mr. Mach’s letter about illegal immigrants, homicide and drunken driving. Crime statistics regularly show immigrants have lower rates of criminal offense than native-born Americans. In Texas, for example, 2015 data shows that undocumented immigrants were convicted of 5.9 percent of all homicides; legal immigrants, 3.8 percent of homicides; and native-born Texans, about 90 percent of all homicides. This comes from a Cato Institute analysis.
Seeing green & red
Democratic socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seeks to turn the United States red. Why do I say that? Russia is red. China is red. Blood is red. What hasn’t been addressed with the Green Deal or, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi would say, the “Green Dream” is the effect on U.S. defense forces. No airplanes, no Air Force. No fossil fuel or nuclear power, no Navy. The Army and Marines would operate as foot soldiers. There would be no tanks, personnel carriers or trucks. Of course, they might be converted to electrical power. With no air or sea defense, I wonder how long before Russia and China decide how to split up the spoils of war by dividing the United States between them.
The good news: We would no longer debate border security because we would no longer be in the debate.
John McCue, Waco