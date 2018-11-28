Orton for council
It looks like we have two good choices for the city council runoff in Hewitt. I recommend Betty Orton as I believe her qualification of being a retired city secretary would make her a good candidate for the at-large position.
I have heard both candidates speak before the city council in recent months on various subjects. Both made good presentations. However, Betty Orton got up, spoke to the council, then turned to speak to the Hewitt people in attendance to get her points across. In doing so, she did it without notes, she made her case and then she sat down. Crisp, clear and to the point.
Orton retired in 1998 after working as Hewitt city secretary for 19 years. She served six months as interim city manager in 1983. She has knowledge of how city government works and how to get things done. I feel she would be the best choice for Hewitt at this time.
Ronald G. Smith, Hewitt
EDITOR’S NOTE: Early voting runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday, then again Monday through Dec. 7 with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11. The Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court, is the sole voting location.
Unplugged
In 2011, the Waco Trib ran a splashy story about a local physician who bought the very first Chevy Volt sold in Central Texas. The Volt was a plug-in hybrid that was touted as a marvel of modern technology. It was going to stop climate change in its tracks and save us all from environmental annihilation. Well, yesterday General Motors announced that they will pull the plug on the hapless Volt. It was a vehicle few wanted and even fewer bought. And, with little sense of irony, GM announced they will continue to build the Silverado pickup truck.
This is what happens when private companies listen to government bureaucrats and try to sell us what we “need” rather than what we want. It’s a good thing government “experts” don’t produce our food, otherwise everything on the supermarket shelves would be fat-free, sugar-free, gluten-free and flavor-free.
So, RIP Chevy Volt. We barely knew you.
David B. Anderson, Waco
What climate change?
We’re jubilant when our scientists engineer the fantastic feat of exploring Mars. We weep with joy when they find a way to cure our cancer. But we yawn when presented with scientific findings on climate change and the dire consequences that loom ahead. Why do we believe the best scientists in the world only when it doesn’t inconvenience us?
Jorjanna Price, Austin
Where there’s smoke
It’s both laughable and sad City of Waco mamas and papas can find $300,000 to save and restore a derelict (historical?) smokestack but can’t come up with $2,000 to acquire a Texas Historical Commission plaque commemorating truly historic Katy Park. Not surprising coming from this group of lame pols.
Mark Woodward, Woodway