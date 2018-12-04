Vote Erica Bruce
We really do have an embarrassment of riches in our choices for Hewitt City Council in the runoff election of Dec. 15 for the at-large seat. Both Betty Orton and Erica Bruce are well qualified.
However, I hope my neighbors will continue to overwhelmingly support Erica Bruce. Hewitt is growing, and it’s not the same place it was in the 1980s. It’s time for a fresh perspective on the council. With her scientific background, Dr. Bruce is trained to look at all sides of a problem and think critically and creatively to solve the problem using data to come to conclusions. That’s how we’ll get better outcomes in our city — with data-driven solutions, not “Well, this is how we’ve always done it” or “I know a guy.”
Enough of the good ol’ boys’ club already. Elect Erica Bruce on Dec. 15!
Elli Harris-Mevis, Hewitt
EDITOR’S NOTE: Early voting runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday, then 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court, is the sole voting location.
Loving the Volt
Mr. Anderson, writing in the Trib Nov. 29, is correct that I purchased the first Chevy Volt in Central Texas in 2011 — and have enjoyed it every day since. Yet his hyperbole is obvious: No one claimed the car would “stop climate change in its tracks and save us all from environmental annihilation.”
Although the Volt has helped cut automobile emissions, transportation is one of many emission sources. GM announced it was discontinuing the Volt as part of its plan to cut sedans in general, including the Cruze and Impala — not because the Volt is a hybrid. In fact, Chevy is going full speed into the electrical vehicle (EV) market with a goal to produce 20 new EV models by 2023. The new Chevy motto: “Zero crashes, zero emissions, zero congestion.”
Chevy recognizes the future of personal cars is the EV: Already India, United Kingdom, China, France, Norway and Germany have announced or will announce deadlines to halt the sale of fossil fuel-powered vehicles.
Thank you, Chevy Volt. Your role in the transition to full EVs has been crucial.
Alan D. Northcutt, M.D., Waco
Good job, Brice
To Dennis Miller regarding his Nov. 27 letter : Trib sports editor Brice Cherry at least gave Baylor coaches something to hang on the wall. He allowed them to stress, “Get off this beach or stay here and die,” as stated to our soldiers at Normandy on D-Day. What they did was come back and, bless their hearts, the Bears are now “bowling.” Brice is owed thanks, not ridicule. Right, Coach Rhule?
Larry Davis, Waco