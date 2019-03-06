Celebrating DuPuy!
I was happy to read in the Waco Tribune-Herald that former Waco Mayor Virginia DuPuy received her well-deserved Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award. Indeed, I was honored years ago when she contacted me through Tribune-Herald editors after I wrote for the Trib’s opinion section suggesting specific parental roles in their children’s schools.
I truly enjoyed volunteering for the Greater Waco Community Education Alliance which she chaired for a time before my elderly parents became ill and needed family care-taking. The hands-on volunteer experience it provided such as attending her meetings with partner civic organizations and nonprofits, sharing our ideas for improving educational experiences for McLennan County children and my writing summaries of those meetings and submitting them to her and her excellent administrative assistant for evaluating in preparation for the Waco Convention Center annual summit meeting proved an experience I’ll always appreciate.
Her professionalism, work ethic and contributions to the Greater Waco community set a lasting example for all of us. I will still call her “Madam Mayor” when I see her in the grocery store out of my respect for her.
Mike Miller, Hewitt
God’s omnipotence
As a theologian I’m thrilled that the Trib publishes theology on its opinion page. [“Transfiguration Sunday,” March 3] However, I worry that this particular column may confuse some readers about Christian doctrine.
Rev. Leslie King rightly criticizes autocratic and despotic understandings of God as outmoded. But her alternative seems a bit extreme — a God whose only power is the power of persuasion. In theological circles we know this as Process Theology.
I would like to suggest a biblical and contemporary middle ground as an alternative to this (I think) false alternative. God is love and never coerces people but does intervene powerfully in response to prayer — when he decides that is possible and best. And he is a God who raises the dead and promises a final, ultimate victory over sin and evil.
Let’s not throw the baby of God’s omnipotence out with the bathwater of a despotic notion of God.
Roger E. Olson, Foy Valentine Professor of Christian Theology and Ethics, Baylor’s Truett Seminary
Mysterious ways!
I want to thank the gentleman who paid for our lunch at El Charro Restaurant on Sunday, March 3. My grandson, brother and myself were enjoying our lunch when the waitress placed our ticket on the table. She then came back and picked it up. I thought she was adding an item to our ticket.
Anyway, she came back and said a gentleman had paid for our meal. I asked about him and she said he had already left. And so, sir, thank you for your generosity. You made our day.
Joyce Perez, Waco