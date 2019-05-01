Not born that way
The Tuesday Tribune-Herald included an article by Rhiannon Saegert regarding petitions pressing Baylor University to recognize LGBTQ groups. Also, there was a very lengthy opinion column by Robert Baird titled “LGBTQ rights & the golden rule” heavily promoting the same theme. Dr. Baird seeks to use his credentials as professor emeritus of philosophy at Baylor to help push this bad idea along.
Baird compares non-recognition of the LGBTQ community with the poor treatment of blacks by Baylor University many years ago. But the big difference is nobody chooses the color of his or her skin, God does. However, God does not dictate a man or woman should become lesbian, homosexual or so-called gay. People are not born that way. They become that way. It is a matter of personal choice which is often influenced by a straight person’s being seduced and thereafter being so shattered he or she is strung along the life of sin — and homosexuality is sin. God has said so.
If Baylor is to recognize that sinful behavior should be rewarded, then why not recognize married couples who are sexual swinger club members? Why not recognize the cults where many wives are permitted? Why not recognize any group that adheres to a particular sin so BU can promote it.
Obviously, I could name a lot of other “sinful” groups that would love to be recognized and promoted. Baylor should continue to successfully not recognize them.
Donald R. Holland Sr., Waco
Right to life?
We were intrigued by the Easter Sunday column by Pastor Jimmy Dorrell, “‘Right to life’ far broader than opposing abortion.” We agree with most of his points. All of Creation is important to God, especially humans made in His image. Pastor Dorrell is to be commended for his efforts on behalf of the poor and marginalized.
Pastor Dorrell maintains that he is committed to the “right to life,” as evidenced by the heartbeat of preborn children. He states “...that a heartbeat is enough to validate personhood and protection for those fetuses conceived in a mother’s womb.” We would agree with him and suggest that God is the author of every human life (Ruth 4:13; Revelation 4:11).
What confuses us is what Pastor Dorrell’s point actually was. Was he scolding right-to-lifers? We would agree with him that respecting human life must include helping the poor, the hungry, the sick, the prisoners, etc. We also understand that many Waco area churches support his ministry, Mission Waco, which helps the poor, homeless and those in need.
In a recent Trib ad, many leaders of those churches, but not Pastor Dorrell, listed their names as supporting the “40 Days for Life” prayer vigil at Planned Parenthood, the only abortion provider in the Waco area. The ad read, “Let us pray for decisions that both the preborn baby and the mother can live with. We pray for an end to abortion in Waco. Let us embrace the image bearers of God... as deserving of our support in life...” Surely, Pastor Dorrell could support such a statement and resulting prayer vigil.
Supporting the right to life must begin with that very right — life! That is the logical place to begin — by opposing abortion on demand. We should be concerned about people who are needy and preborn children. Surely, we can agree on that!
Warren Fain, Waco
Potholes galore!
Sunday I took a leisurely drive in the country. Since I at one time lived around Axtell and Elk, I ventured onto country roads in that region, but there were so many potholes it was impossible to miss. I hit a pothole and ruined a tire and the alignment in my car. I don’t know who is responsible for the decline in safe roads, but they need to get off their duff and do something. School buses travel these roads also.
Mary Ellis, Hewitt