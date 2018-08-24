Blaming the kids
It is bizarre that educated people such as Don Hardcastle select children as targets for Republican propaganda [Letters, Aug. 22]. The logic of using federally funded student lunches as impacting our national budget deficit and federal debt leads to an intellectual garbage dump.
Yes, Congress and presidents have “signed a loan note that will require these kids to pay off the debt” which is a projected $1 trillion annual deficit and $17 trillion in national debt. To make this debt possible, they rammed through massive tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations; refused to pay for the Iraq and Afghanistan wars; subsidized corporations during the economic crisis; and wasted our tax dollars being influenced by lobbyists. We are the victims of our politicians’ gross incompetence because the effects of massive debt are a higher cost of living; slower wage growth; our children’s declining standard of living; and devastation in a financial crisis.
Instead of the children’s lunch program — pursued because of widespread poverty — we should be reforming the corrupt tax code, which is estimated to be 6,550 pages with 4 million words of mostly tax exemptions, ultimately requiring us to spend $99 billion to comply.
Mike O’Bric, Professor (retired), Public Law and Finance, Woodway
Open & shut case
Congratulations to Trib columnist Glynn Beaty for his wonderful Aug. 13 offering “Don’t take me out to the ballgame,” about how tedious and bored baseball leaves him feeling. I agree wholeheartedly. The game has no time limit on it, but it is supposed to last nine innings. It will last as long as it takes. And there’s no restriction on how many fouls a batter may have after two strikes.
I might add the pitcher often takes time to spit, scratch and throw to first base to catch an opponent trying to steal a base. Yes, additional time wasted!
As with Mr. Beaty, give me a good book to read. I’d rather spend my time doing something beneficial than participating in America’s pastime.
Dana D. Phillips, Robinson
How hot is it?
You ask what words
Would describe the weather—
Well, here are just a few.
It’s blazing, scorching,
Burning and baking.
Even cows are too hot to moo.
It’s smoking, boiling,
Sizzling and searing.
How can I get relief
When I’m roasting, blistering,
Sweltering and broiling?
All I can say is: good grief!
Maybe there’s a cold front
Coming Waco way.
That would be just fine.
So let’s pray for this change:
Mid-nineties would be nice,
That relief would be sublime!
Ben Hagins, Woodway