Climate fear-mongering
When will they ever learn? The Dems made Al Gore a very wealthy man by supporting his predictions on climate control. Did you notice that none of his predictions came true? Lake Waco is still not part of the Gulf of Mexico.
Now they are doing the same with their new princess. She wants to replace GM with Schwinn. Trains and trucks will be replaced by wagon trains. Ships will be replaced by sailboats and oars. The Viking Cruise ships will be real Viking boats. If not, we will be dead in 12 years. Do you know how many times in my life I was told I would be dead by so and so date if we don’t change our ways?
The Dems have an old white man who wants to change our capitalistic country to a socialist one. A long tall Texan that wants to tear down all the border walls and let everyone come in. Look at all the freebees they want the taxpayers to pay for.
Reminds me of an old movie, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” All we need is a good actor to replace Jack Nicholson. Hey! How about President Obama? He was a great actor for eight years.
William Bregan, McGregor
Above the law?
Where did this idea come from that any politician in this nation is above the law? No one is above the laws of this nation — period. Does this president actually believe he does not have to follow our laws? Now he has an attorney general who works directly for the president telling Congress that he will not let Congress see the entire Mueller report.
American taxpayers paid several million dollars for this report. We have been waiting to see how Russia invaded our elections. Dang right we are going to see it — and Congress will see it all or there will be a lot of politicians kicked out of government next election from the top down. We Americans will not put up with dictators or their followers.
Jim Denton, Gatesville
Editorial broadside
Law professor and former federal prosecutor Mark Osler delivered an editorial broadside against Baylor University [April 9] for not welcoming speakers and student organizations promoting the LGBT political agenda. Among his pejorative statements, he questioned whether Baylor “has a whit of integrity.”
Any casual observer of higher education knows that the threat to free speech in 2019 comes from the left. In March, my friend Jannique Stewart saw her long-standing pro-life speaking engagement at Cornell University canceled. Reason? Jannique holds to the view that marriage is between a man and a woman. I wonder if Mr. Osler has questioned the integrity of Cornell University.
Jannique Stewart is coming to Waco for a speaking engagement on Sunday, April 14 from 1-2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. The event is sponsored by Pro-Life Waco and is free and open to the public.
John Pisciotta, Director of Pro-Life Waco, Baylor University Prof. Emeritus of Economics