No fakes here
Some days ago, I read a letter beating up Trib editors, especially the opinion editor, for being too liberal and running only articles nasty toward this president. I think this paper has actually been fair to both sides. The letter-writer should understand the paper is certainly not making up lies about the president but telling the truth about his being a bully. Some things can’t be changed and this president is one of them. He will say anything, do anything, tweet anything to get media coverage. And I don’t know if any other president has kowtowed to the likes of Ann Coulter in setting policy for our country. That’s scary. The upset reader needs to take a look at what’s going on and pull his head out of the dirt.
The Trib covers all angles — even publishing a column by one of this president’s staunchest champions, GOP Sen. John Cornyn. I suppose if I watched Fox News every day, I might find it slanted in favor of the president, but then that coverage is crafted to look like it supports him. Maybe the letter-writer so nasty about the Trib should read other newspapers that report the actions and speeches of this president who can’t seem to keep a train of thought or speak a full sentence.
I stand up for the Trib’s taking a stand, yet reporting both sides. The letter-writer needs to think before he starts calling people names and becoming upset over what the news prints about this president. Get out amongst the real people, especially those who didn’t get their pay because of the president’s 35-day temper-tantrum, shutting down our federal government.
To the Trib and the Op-Ed guys, you are doing a great job and are not biased as the writer blasted you. Keep up the great work on reporting the facts, not bowing to ill-conceived fake news.
Donna M. Myers, Waco
So where was Doc?
I was surprised to see in the news that the state is moving forward with a $320 million investment in a psychiatric hospital in San Antonio, an amount astronomically more than the less-than-$1 million price tag on the old Hillcrest hospital site earlier nominated for this purpose. The latter fell through after lobbying efforts by our own state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson and Sen. Brian Birdwell failed. At the time, both elected officials stated the money was not available. Anderson added: “We will certainly keep our ear to the ground, and if anything develops next session, we certainly will pursue that.”
Now, 20-plus days into the new legislative session, Anderson has yet to file a single bill or piece of legislation, period. Never mind a bill that would address our mental-health crisis. Now citizens in Waco and McLennan County will suffer. Considering Doc Anderson’s standing as one of the longest-tenured state legislators, the question must be asked: Why on earth do we continue to send someone to Austin who fails to demonstrate any influence over funding issues critical to our community?
Jonathan Hill, Waco