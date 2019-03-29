Godspeed, Dr. Nelson
Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker’s wise and thoughtful column, “On losing a superintendent,” prompted some thoughts. What about this scenario? Ten years from now, marijuana is legal in Texas. Waco’s children are thriving under Dr. A. Marcus Nelson’s direction because of his creativity, his hard work, his vision and his ability to work with all kinds of people. More Waco children than ever are graduating from high school, and a majority are going to college.
Back to the present: We are the poorer for losing Dr. Nelson. Life is full of decisions that are never black and white. Sometimes, recognizing and making decisions regarding those gray areas take wisdom and thought, as well as compassion and forgiveness. Godspeed, Dr. Nelson. Thank you for what you’ve done. We wish you nothing but the best.
Patricia Bell-Lanford, Woodway
Capone & Comey
So many people to thank I can’t possibly list them all: Hillary, Comey, Clapper, the Obama Department of Justice and the maimstream media. Thank you for the hair-brained Russia collusion scheme to smear President Trump. Now that the whole world sees how deceitful and corrupt y’all are, you have made President Trump the new “Teflon Don.” Who in their right minds would believe a single thing to ever come from any of y’all ever again? You have been totally corrupt or incompetent or, more likely, both. Enjoy the contempt of the American people. You have all richly earned it!
Marty Esposito, Robinson
“Money well spent” is my reply to friends who complain about the cost of the Mueller investigation. I’m relieved to finally have some confidence there was no collusion with Russia. Trump saying so means zero since he says anything. Mueller saying so means something.
It’s also money well spent because it indicates there are still some checks and balances protecting the balance of power — a real concern these days. As for all of this coming through the attorney general the Dems helped approve, I assume this means they’ll have to live with William Barr’s decision there was no obstruction.
Time to move on. There are plenty of other investigations to untangle all the president’s stuff. Somehow Al Capone keeps coming to mind!
Michele Adams-Thompson, Woodway
Level those houses
An answer to the landfill problem in Waco: I understand there is still some space in our current landfill. Instead of finding a new site, use eminent domain to clear out houses keeping the landfill from getting bigger. The city can use eminent domain — probably less expensive than creating a new site. The city used it on me when they decided we were in a section of downtown Waco they wanted to clear out.
It hurt, but I learned the rules and got over it. Came out with a better building.
Bill Foster, Waco