Border wall biases
I see multiple letters to the editor complaining about supposed liberal bias in what the Trib publishes. These complaints are quite obviously motivated by seeing in print various opinions or diverse interpretations that often differ from a certain reader’s preferred viewpoint. To that, I say if you’re not seeing or hearing divergent opinions from favored news sources, you should be suspicious: You’re most likely in a political echo chamber being fed propaganda masquerading as news (which the Trib is most definitely not).
With a few exceptions, I hardly hear anybody complaining about right-wing bias in the Trib or any mainstream media sources. So either there is some liberal bias out in the mainstream media or else folks with more liberal viewpoints are simply more tolerant of divergent views (which actually better describes the Trib’s spectrum of offerings).
Besides, I know there’s also right-wing bias, even among mainstream media roundly blamed for left-wing bias. Proof: that part of the border wall story rarely reported involving how in Texas nearly all land needed to build a border wall is private land. Most of the California and Arizona borders are already walled or fenced, as are border cities in Texas.
Half a thousand square miles of private land are needed for some 800-900 miles of wall along the Rio Grande. This requires condemnation by eminent domain for acquisition, promising years of court battles delaying construction. Most of the budget inherently goes to paying lawyers and court fees instead of wall construction. So the wall plan seems not so smart when examined closely.
Plus last I heard condemnation of private land for eminent domain is extremely unpopular in Texas. This is not only true of border landowners but Texas citizens throughout the state. Despite this, our state’s federal representation seems unwilling to fight the very government takeover of private land they once vowed to resist with their drying political breath. This massive incongruity doesn’t get reported much, which sure looks biased-by-omission to me.
I suspect if the extreme unpopularity of eminent domain among Texans for the border wall were more widely reported, our state’s federal representation might be less willing to go along with this land grab. More rational alternatives for border security might then finally get considered.
Gary W. Johnson, McGregor
Container homes
I do not understand why city leaders would even consider allowing container homes when mobile homes are outlawed in the city of Waco. Mobile homes have come a long way in the last few years. Set up properly and maintained properly, they can look very nice. If you are OK living in a big tin can, the powers that be should then take another look at newer, well-maintained mobile homes.
Rita L. Hogan, Waco