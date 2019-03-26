Onward, upward
I am disappointed about the resignation of Dr. A. Marcus Nelson. For me, it is a loss similar to a funeral. But as a pastor, I have done a lot of funerals, some of them joyous, others not. Yet after the burial, we all go home clinging to the hope of resurrection. Most of the time, I go back to the church and get a bite to eat. After a good nap, I continue to console my pain with a strawberry shake and plan for the next day’s journey.
Thus I encourage the community to be proactive, involved and look expectantly into the future. I encourage Waco ISD to keep progressing toward the goal of no underperforming schools. And I thank the school board for doing what it could in a very difficult situation. Onward and upward, with a tear in my eye.
Nika Davis, Waco
* * *
I wrote a March 20 letter on Dr. Nelson’s possession and admitted use of marijuana in which I indicated he needed to be held accountable same as anyone else who broke the law. Also, I was critical of his huge size and indicated it would be a serious detriment to performing his duties, especially as he aged, and that it did not present the image one in such a position should exhibit, especially to young people.
I am glad to see that Dr. Nelson did the right thing by holding himself accountable and resigning. However, a subsequent letter to the editor took me to task and I must respond. He states there is an “archaic stigma of cannabis.” He claims I am uneducated about cannabis. He went on to say I called the superintendent a “fatso.” While I was critical of his size, I did not use any demeaning term.
I spent 20 years in the Navy and rose from a lowly seaman to retire as a commissioned officer. I saw the Navy discharge everyone caught with or using drugs, including marijuana. It was an illegal drug. There are good reasons why people should not use it and the Navy enforced the law. Furthermore, there were weight standards for every height. If a person exceeded the standard weight for his height, he was held accountable to go on a diet and exercise.
Finally, I do not think marijuana should be legalized. Till it is, people need to obey the law and not use it.
Donald R. Holland Sr., Waco
Good columnist
I appreciate the columns by Trib contributing columnist Harry Harelik. He brings insight and interesting information regarding Waco’s heritage and people. He writes with kindness and thoughtfulness about people and encourages us in the examples he shares. Thank you for including his refreshing point of view in the Tribune-Herald.
Kay Tuel, McGregor
Bad columnist
Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker’s Sunday column “On Losing a Superintendent” is a pitiful disguise for a “bash Trump” rant. The link is not logical, clear or credible.
Shame!
Lee Harkins, Hillsboro