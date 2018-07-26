Racism alive, well
I was very disturbed by the recent story regarding Papa John’s founder John Schnatter’s use of the N-word during a conference call two months ago. The report conjured up some very bitter memories for me from the 1980s.
Three decades ago I worked alongside a low-level manager in, of all places, Charlottesville, Virginia — site of last year’s white nationalist rally. This manager frequently invoked the N-word among a host of other vile statements, a practice that I was sure at a minimum would slow any future advancement if not earn him a flat-out pink slip. Perhaps I was naive. In light of the Schnatter revelation, I’m left to wonder if my former associate hasn’t since been promoted to CEO for the very large company for whom we worked.
Fast forward to 2008 when several people told me that the election of Barack Obama as president of the United States undoubtedly represented the end of racism in America. Though I wasn’t naive enough to believe this, I at least held out hope that the noxious views of people like Schnatter and my former fellow associate would never reach high enough to invade the corporate boardrooms of some of our nation’s largest companies. The story about Papa John’s founder indicates that I was wrong.
David E. Skelton, Woodway
Better off?
Republicans officially selected their 2018 midterm campaign slogan: “Better Off Now.” I don’t know about you, but compared to a year ago I am better off now. This course change is not by chance. It is because of the Republican-driven tax-cut legislation.
As a small-business owner, I felt forgotten far too long. The government once forced me to navigate through an outdated, broken tax code. All of that changed in December when Republicans passed the largest overhaul of the tax code in over 30 years. Now it’s time to keep that momentum going.
While the recent tax cuts are a great first step, passing another round would be rocket fuel for the economy. In fact, some in Washington are already calling the effort, Tax Cuts 2.0.
The economy is definitely better off today than it was a year ago. Democrats and Republicans alike should want that continued outcome. The economy is non-partisan, and when it’s doing well everyone wins.
John R. Bradford III, CEO, PetScreening.com and Park Avenue Properties, LLC, North Carolina House of Representatives, Deputy Majority Whip
Don’t forget Korea
I thank Carol Howe for her letter reminding us of the 95 million Americans who gave their lives for the freedoms we have in the United States. She correctly mentioned 10 wars that our nation fought. I regret the 11th war was not mentioned, probably because it was considered a police action.
I can tell you that on Heartbreak Ridge and on Bloody Ridge, the Korean War certainly looked like a war to me. I have a scar on the back of my head and back problems since 1951. I hope in the future someone will recognize U.S. soldiers in the American cemetery in Korea.
Maurice Labens, Waco