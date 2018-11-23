Living in Waco
My wife and I moved to Waco back in 1961 from the Texas Panhandle. We loved the trees here instead of the mesquite trees up where we lived before. I built a nice print shop on Franklin Avenue next to 18th South Street. I sold it a year later and it eventually became the largest print shop in Waco. I published a paper named The Fighting American for several years.
The next business I did was called Rhema the Way. We built gifts for Christian bookstores all over the country. I eventually had 100 people working for me from 1972 to 1984. I finally sold it.
The next business was the Brazos Golf Driving Range, which I built in 1985. It was where the Baylor football stadium is today. I had the range for 15 years and truly loved it.
The next thing my wife and I did was go to Israel where we built a Texas Mini Golf in a local Jewish town. We lived there for seven years and then came back to Waco 10 years ago.
My wife and I have been married for 62 years and we love living in Waco. We hope you have a great Christmas time and a happy New Year.
Homer Owen, Waco
Heroes of the year
Regarding Waco Today magazine’s Persons of the Year: I’m very proud to live in a city where human trafficking isn’t tolerated and is addressed head on. I’m thankful for our local law enforcement, courts, victim advocates and Unbound translators who all work together to pull these victims out of their prisons to start new lives. I pray we would hear and share more great news instead of all the negativity we are bombarded with. Change a perspective and share good news!
Lori Lambright, Waco
Justice sought
Regarding Jesus Said Love CEO Brett Mills’ “Open Letter to Judge Strother,” regarding District Attorney Abel Reyna’s recommended sentence of deferred probation for Jacob Anderson, 23, accused of sexual assault: I couldn’t agree more with Mr. Mills. Several years ago my daughter was brought before the court for slapping her husband’s mistress. She was denied deferred adjudication and it remains on her record to this day!
Now you seem to be able to get away with rape, sexual violence, embezzlement and other crimes with just a slap on the wrist. I think it is a disgrace. What has happened to the scales of justice?
Nina Leuschner, Robinson
This week we read a Trib story about a 17-year-old Midway High School student who stole a car. She had no driver’s license and had taken no driver’s ed classes. She drove the wrong way on State Highway 6 and had an accident that resulted in the death of a 54-year-old truck driver.
Result: Some family will go through the holidays without a loved one. District Judge Ralph Strother has been asked for deferred probation. I pray the judge will apply a sentence that fits the consequences of this person’s action.
Jack Crane, Waco