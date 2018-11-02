Mirror of ourselves?
America is hurting and grieving. Violence and hatred should never be American values. Every religion on earth tells us to love one another. Why can’t we have love, affection and respect for one another? Why do we continue to throw insults at each other? Why not give each other a handshake or a hug? Why do we listen with our fists and not our hearts?
We talk of civility but can’t or won’t carry through. We are tired of the strife, meanness and cruelty. What is the plan to heal our pain and move forward? Have we learned nothing from the hatred and violence of mail bombs and shootings in churches and synagogues, the heinous murders in a gay nightclub, in schools, and hating anyone who is not like us? Can’t we stop for even a moment and listen to ourselves and others? Do we have value for one another? What is our reflection in the mirror?
We are all sons and daughters of this spectacular and beautiful country. We cannot survive with the fear from others and the fear within.
Randy Broussard, Belton
***
In the letters to the editor last weekend, you included a letter giving one person’s opinion of President Trump. I believe in free speech and the right to an opinion, but the spewing of hateful rhetoric is getting ridiculous. This anger and hatred is fueling the fires in people like the “pipe bomb guy.” I don’t understand why you feel this kind of letter should be printed. You are not any part of the solution, just part of the problem with our caustic hatred between political rivals.
I enjoy reading a paper in the mornings, but I will forgo this pleasure if you keep promoting the hatred.
Jo Bennett, Mexia
***
As a Republican, I said “Wow” when I read William Howard’s Oct. 27 letter. I rushed to the hallway to look at my military portrait. It was a U.S. Army uniform I was wearing — not a Nazi uniform.
Mr. Howard says President Trump referred to some of the skinheads as good people even after it was clarified that he was talking about others in the group who simply didn’t want historical statues removed. Liberals wouldn’t accept his statement.
What did Mr. Howard say when Presidents Clinton and Obama and Congressman Keith Ellison were in photo shots laughing and acting buddy-buddy with Louis Farrakhan, who recently called Jews termites, a name widely used by Hitler and other Nazis?
And if you don’t think Hillary Clinton was guilty of an offense that should have put her in jail, you deserve the people that you intend to vote for. Of course, she is worth millions of dollars and she is a Clinton, so there’s a double standard. Mr. Howard convicted a man just because someone accused him of a crime. No proof.
Vote your choice, Mr. Howard, but be careful throwing rocks when you live in a glass house.
William Bregan, McGregor