Drain the swamp!
There was a time when postal workers would regularly go on strike demanding higher wages and better benefits. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence, but that doesn’t seem to happen anymore now that they have competition from UPS, FedEx and DHL. Late-night comedian Johnny Carson once joked that the Post Office was closed for two weeks before anybody noticed. That’s every bureaucrat’s worst nightmare: the government shuts down and no one notices. Of course, they will do everything they can to make sure we do notice. “Closing” open-air monuments such as the World War II Memorial is a prime example of the pettiness and cynicism we’ve come to expect in these situations.
There are so many people working for government at every level that government itself has become a gigantic special interest. The last thing they want is for the rest of us to start questioning why we pay people to do these jobs in the first place if we can get along just fine without them. This sounds like the perfect time to drain some of the swamp.
David B. Anderson, Waco
Intellectual vapidity
There are simple basic concepts which are no longer being taught and are held in disdain by the majority of the population. It is a proven physiological fact that failing to engage in proper exercise will lead to atrophy of all bodily function. This is why when people suffer debilitating injuries, physical therapy is vital to their recovery. In our society we practice things to the extreme. We either exercise excessively or not at all. Both have devastating consequences. It is this practice that leads to many of the health problems plaguing our society.
It only stands to reason that if our brains are alleged by some to be the most important muscle in our body, failing to properly exercise our thought processes creates a society overwhelmed by the lack of ability to engage in logical thinking. Just like people who have allowed their bodies to be destroyed by improper consumption of food and devastated by obesity, the same can be said of the brain. When people are all too ready to accept things that sound great without thinking about consequences, disaster will follow.
There is an old saying that “figures don’t lie but liars figure.” While this euphemism may sound silly, it’s important to understand that we must be careful of what we accept as a truthful fact. The reality is that our education system has failed us. Our nation is producing an abundance of people who blindly accept “intellectual brilliance” as something to be desired without realizing it failings.
Simple brain exercises are vital to our survival. We are overwhelmed by our fascination with either being or knowing the most intelligent person in the room without realizing the limits of human beings. We all eventually die. How we live defines us.
Thomas Vorderkunz, Woodway