Seeing red over traffic scofflaws
It was bound to happen sooner or later. A recent story in the Trib told of a cyclist killed by a hit-and-run driver who ran a red light before striking him. I’m just surprised we don’t see more of these types of stories daily.
I drive about 15 miles round trip to and from work each day. In the course of a normal day, I see about half a dozen motorists running red lights, mainly those who turn through the intersection long after the light on my side of the street has turned green.
I ask the city of Waco two questions: One, since we cannot install red-light cameras (and I still don’t understand why not), whatever happened to those “tattle-tale” lights the city was going to install to alert police officers of red-light runners? Second, when is the Waco Police Department going to do another traffic “sting” where they station units to catch red-light violations? All you need to do is set up a perpetual one at the intersection of Hewitt Drive and Chapel/Imperial Drive. You would make enough money in ticket revenue to run the city for a month.
Meanwhile, the insanity continues. Trust me, waiting an extra minute or two for the next light cycle is not going to ruin your day. And just think: It will give you more time to look at your phone, which leads to another problem altogether — and probably another letter to the editor.
Michael Welhausen, Waco
No regard for fellow citizens
I saw the recent story about fireworks and the Fourth of July. It said the city of Waco has an ordinance barring use of fireworks inside city limits.
Yeah, right. They forgot to mention no one ever enforces that ordinance. At least not where I live in the city. Last year the area around my house sounded like a war zone with fireworks and guns popping till 3 in the morning. I called three times, told officers exactly where this was happening and it never stopped, nor did I see a patrol car. All this time I tried to calm my inside dogs.
I have always liked fireworks, but one should do them in the right places where they don’t scare animals or worry owners about their yards catching fire. And patrol officers, please go where you’re directed and fine those with no regard for others.
B.J. Hall, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Waco Police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton tells us that, unfortunately, some citizens place fireworks merriment over any consideration of their neighbors and sparking fires, even during extraordinarily dry conditions, “not to mention what the noise does to dogs, livestock and those who suffer PTSD.” Officers ticket those they encounter ignoring the fireworks ordinance and try to address calls about them but inevitably must prioritize other calls, including fights and traffic calamity such as those suspected of driving while intoxicated. City spokesman Larry Holze adds: “With a burn ban in effect for McLennan County, the Waco Fire Department along with the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management advises everyone that citizens should be extremely cautious with anything that could start a fire. For the safety of property and the lives of those nearby, citizens should use common sense with fireworks.” Touchdown Alley next to McLane Stadium is the location for the H-E-B Fireworks Over the Brazos event this Wednesday, beginning at 9:15 p.m. See you there.