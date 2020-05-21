Matter of timing
The Waco City Council decision to purchase a 28-acre track for $762,000 for a bicycle track connected to Cameron Park is a great idea except for the timing. With needed improvements it will become a million-dollar-plus expense. Because of the timing, it was not wise to do.
The city is also pursuing $7.6 million in aid from the federal COVID-19 CARES relief package. The United States has to borrow this aid money with loans that we the people will owe. So we ask for aid, funded by loans from us, and spend unnecessarily.
Funds to purchase the land will come from our property taxes and sales taxes. Many businesses are closed and cannot afford to pay their property taxes and are collecting no sales tax. Many have laid off workers who themselves cannot afford to pay their property taxes, house payments or rent, some of which go to property taxes.
If our City Council is wise they will do the following:
- Develop a plan to give property-tax relief to businesses that were forced to close because of local, state and federal government edicts.
- Unemployed homeowners need some type of property-tax relief. And unemployed renters need relief, possibly with property owners getting the relief if passed on to the renters.
- Many retirees have seen income from their saving investments greatly impacted. So those over age 65 need relief.
- Cut city expenses considerably to provide further relief for the impacted taxpayers.
It should be remembered that although property taxes are based on the value of the property, they are paid by income earned by the owner. Has the personal income of the City Council members been affected? And city employees involved in the decision are fully paid from our taxes.
Don Hardcastle, Waco
The chosen few
In Thursday’s paper there appeared an article about the lifting of the NCAA moratorium imposed due to COVID-19 precautions regarding player workouts and fan attendance. It specifically noted that Ohio State University, with a stadium seating capacity of 105,000, could “safely play home games with 20,000-30,000 fans.” The question here is which fans get to go to which games? Do the biggest donors and supporters get the Iowa and Michigan tickets while the lower-tiered donors get other “less-important” games such as a Bowling Green and Buffalo?
How does this question get considered closer to home? How does Baylor University decide who gets to be 25% of the 45,000 who can fill McLane Stadium for non-conference vs. conference games? As the fandom of all football programs await anxiously the return of Saturday collegiate football, one wonders if it will become akin to a polo match where only a chosen few are allowed to attend a match. As a season ticket-holder, I hope not.
Scott T. Eason, Robinson
