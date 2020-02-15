The fight’s not over
Blissfully, Waco has evolved from being unfairly labeled the home of the Branch Davidians to the land of shiplap and magnolias. We’re internationally known for a revolution in home improvement and an admirable boom in small businesses.
But our hard-earned reputation for betterment is lately being threatened. In January, the Waco Plan Commission took a skeptical stance on a special request to open what Visionquest backers pitched as a “transitional shelter” housing underaged boys in an East Waco building.
East Waco residents mostly aired opposition, as did local immigration experts including me, before the commission recommended disapproval of the request.
Yet this fight isn’t over.
As a bilingual teacher in Waco, I’ve frequently seen the traumas that “transitional shelters” — really restrictive detention facilities — cause in children. Children confined to for-profit detention centers lack proper health care and education. So deprived, they’re left with marks that can endure a lifetime.
Observers sometimes label these children “unaccompanied minors” as if each one ventured to the United States on his or her own whim and without family ties. Maybe a few do. But most children stuck in such facilities were forcefully separated from parents or family members on entry to our country after escaping violence and poverty in their native lands. That is, these children trek here in search of safety and opportunity only to be peeled away alone.
These decisions come at a needlessly high cost to taxpayers. Nearly all the held children have family members already waiting for them here — relatives committed to providing food, clothing, shelter (and love) at no cost to the government. Also, mass detentions of the young fuel even more spending. This is because unexplained delays in uniting children with their families drive up what the government pays companies such as Visionquest. So long as individuals are kept in for-profit detention facilities, contracts are fulfilled and paid — again, with taxpayer dollars.
Broadly, it’s my experience that there’s no right way to hold a child away from his or her parents or other family. In East Waco or elsewhere, no group or company will ever be able to do a good job of housing more than 80 underaged children in a facility away from their families.
Grecia Chavira, American Gateways, Legal Advocacy for Immigrant Survivors, Waco
Avoiding the tough questions
This letter is in response to several other letters to the editor expressing concern over how Renee Swann was treated by the Trib editorial board during her recent interview. I understand if someone feels Ms. Swann was mistreated but I disagree.
Ms. Swann carries Congressman Bill Flores’ endorsement. This necessitates asking her the hardest questions. How will she represent us in Congress if she cannot handle this paper’s editorial board? How will she stand up against move-in candidate Pete Sessions? Her performance was miserable. The Trib’s questions were appropriate.
I want to know if Ms. Swann submitted a follow-up response (an article or letter) to the paper? If so, please publish it. Would the paper be willing to re-interview Ms. Swann to address the concerns of some readers? The only further information I have about Ms. Swann is propaganda-laced TV commercials that address exactly zero real issues facing our district. Airing images of duly elected minorities with negative commentary on television does not win my vote.
Our choices for elected congressional representatives are the most important votes we cast. As a collective in District 17, we cannot afford to get this wrong.
Todd Ehlers, Riesel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.