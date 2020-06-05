Flashpoint in historyIn a week’s time, our country went from managing an unprecedented pandemic to battling the pandemonium stemming from systemic racism embedded in our country’s rich and glorious history. How strange it seems that one series of events can make me sad while also making me hopeful! It saddens me that 1) George Floyd was murdered 2) by a police officer 3) while three other officers stood by watching and watching out. It saddens me to know that 4) the protests throughout the United States are necessary in order to bring about significant, lasting change, 5) that criminal elements have chosen to hijack the vehicle protesters are using to legally express their righteous indignation and 6) that the behavior and actions of these criminal elements deflect from the message and righteous causes of protest. Furthermore, I am saddened by 7) the deep philosophical divide existing in our country that has brought us to this flashpoint in history. Lastly, I am saddened to realize that 8) even if African Americans attain significant gains via these present protests (by men and women of all races, socioeconomic classifications and educational levels), those gains in the latest battle for racial equality in our country will only serve to deepen and widen the chasm of racism and strengthen the resolve of those who are bent on preserving the ideology of white supremacy.
My hope is simple: that this latest flashpoint in the fight for racial equality achieves “Liberty and justice for all.”
Francene Haliburton-Francis, Waco
Apologies offeredThank you, Mr. Arp, for your letter about my letter regarding the Insurrection Act, the idea of deploying U.S. troops to quell U.S. protesters and my respect (or lack of it) for the commander in chief. If I have insulted you, you have my apologies. The words dweeb and dweebie were introduced to the lexicon in 1967/68 on our college campuses and refer to a socially inept person. They do not refer to the office. I too was taught to respect the office.
Unfortunately, history shows the current occupant of the office has demonstrated disrespect for the office many times. He has referred to the former occupant as an illegal occupant who was not born in the United States; has readily blamed him for all manner of things (some occurring before or after his predecessor was even in office); has credited him as founder of ISIS; and has said the former president reduced the country’s generals to rubble. Sadly the disrespect for the office by the current occupant continues.
Jim Igleheart, Waco
HeroesA time to remember
“D” Day — 6 June of ’44.
Fallen heroes of yesteryear
And certainly there will be more.
Men and women who serve their country
Always ready to answer the call,
And if it be God’s will —
Their names could be etched on a wall.
So, let’s not forget
What all this means
About our brave heroes
Of the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines.
Ben Hagins, Woodway
